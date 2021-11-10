Ford, GM & four other OEMs commit to phase out gas car production by 2040

By

Six major automakers will pledge to phase out the production of ICE vehicles worldwide by 2040, said the British government in a statement.

Fossil fuel car emissions contribute to greenhouse gas emissions around the globe. According to the US Environmental Agency, a typical passenger vehicle emits around 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, assuming the fuel economy of the cars is about 22.0 miles per gallon and it is driven ~11,500 miles per year. Some OEMs have committed to ending fossil fuel vehicle production at the COP26 summit, taking a proactive approach toward mitigating climate change.

The COP26 Summit in Glasgow, Scotlands, is the latest round of climate talks between countries around the globe. During the gathering, Volvo, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co, Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz, BYD from China, and a unit from India’s Tata Motors Ltd. agreed to sign a pledge at Glasgow. The pledge would cement their commitment to ending fossil fuel car production by 2040, reported Reuters.

Some legacy automakers have already shown their commitment to transition into electric car manufacturers in the coming years. For instance, Volvo plans to go full electric by 2030. In the United States, GM, Ford, and Stellantis—Chrysler’s parent company—announced they would increase their electric and electrified vehicles sales by 40% to 50% by 2030. Recently, Ford and GM announced investments in battery production facilities to make cells for their EV lineups.

According to the Council on Foreign Relations, scientists and UN Officials warned governments that complacency at this time toward climate change could lead to the world suffering more from natural disasters, like rising sea levels, longer and more intense heatwaves, and widespread species loss.

One of the ways to prevent worsening natural disasters is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Six years ago, almost every government worldwide signed the Paris Agreement, committing to decrease emissions. However, greenhouse gas emissions have continued to rise faster, resulting in emissions reaching historic levels this year—despite a decline in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Ford, GM & four other OEMs commit to phase out gas car production by 2040