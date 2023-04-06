Ford doubles down on electric van domination

By

Ford has unveiled its latest electric van offering, the E-Transit Courier, further expanding its lead in the commercial sector.

Ford is the clear leader in the electric van market, especially in the United States, where the company proudly advertises that it currently constitutes roughly 90% of sales. However, across the Atlantic, competition in the space has been heating up with new offerings from both VW Group and Renault. Now, to help regain its footing on the continent, Ford has introduced a third electric van offering, the Ford E-Transit Courier.

The upcoming Ford E-Transit Courier is entering the market as an alternative to Ford’s smallest gas-powered van, known in the United States as the Ford Transit Connect (not the same as the E-Transit Connect). This offering is aimed at small business owners, fleet operators, and commercial operators who need something small and cost-efficient. The van is entering production in 2024 and will go on sale in Europe, though Ford did not specify if the van would eventually come in the Americas.

While the Blue Oval hasn’t released the complete list of specifications for the upcoming van, it has announced some details, which may entice many commercial buyers. Foremost, the van improves interior cargo capacity by 25% while retaining a small footprint, ideal for navigating cramped European roads. Second, Ford states the van will charge from 10-80% in under 35min at a peak rate of 100kW, certainly not breaking any records, but plenty good for most small businesses. Lastly, Ford notes the van will be available with a 100kW/134 horsepower motor.

Slightly improving on the gas-powered Transit model, the E-Transit Courier will have a maximum payload of 700kg/~1,500lbs.

“E-Transit Courier moves its segment up a level with uncompromised EV performance, higher load capacity, and fully connected support, including end-to-end charging solutions, Ford Pro E‑Telematics, and uptime-boosting FORDLiive,” said Hans Schep, general manager of Ford Pro, Europe. “Ford Pro’s long-standing market leadership gives us unrivaled insight into customers’ needs and means we can help them get big productivity from their compact vans with more connectivity and capability than ever before.”

While, as stated above, it remains unclear if the American automaker will bring its newest van offering to the United States, commercial buyers can rest assured that the current E-Transit sold in North America does offer an extensive amount of configurations, including numerous size options. However, if Ford hopes to maintain its dominant market position in North America, it may be forced to introduce more electric van models very soon.

