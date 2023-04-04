Ford EV sales boost led by Mustang Mach-E, loses #2 sales spot to GM

By

Ford has released its sales report for the first quarter of the year, showing the company remains on track to outpace traditional rivals.

Ford has been moving quickly to introduce electric vehicles that Americans want to buy, but this task has been far from easy due to consistent supply snarls. Nonetheless, the Blue Oval’s sales report for the first quarter of the year shows it is on the right track, set to overtake its traditional rivals, and maybe eventually challenge the likes of Tesla.

Ford reports a massive 10.7% increase in overall sales in the first quarter of the year, year over year, but the news is even better from its EV segment, where sales grew 41% during the same timeframe. Ford sold 10,866 EVs in the year’s first quarter and a total of 456,972 EV and ICE vehicles combined.

The Mustang Mach-E made up the majority of Ford’s EV sales, selling 5,407 units, which was a decline from the previous quarter, as Ford notes that the Mach-E production facility underwent significant production upgrades. Just behind the Mach-E was the F-150 Lightning, the current leader in the electric truck segment, selling 4,291 units. Finally, Ford’s market-leading electric van, the E-Transit, sold 1,168 units.

While Ford still falls behind its long-time rival, General Motors, who recently reported selling roughly 20,000 EVs, Ford remains on track to achieve EV production significantly higher than its counterpart, planning to reach an annual run rate of 150,000 F-150 Lightnings alone by the end of the year. Recently, Ford executives shared that the company remains on track to achieve its 2 million annual electric vehicle run rate goal by 2026.

“Ford is off to a fast start to the year. Ford’s sales growth and investments are a direct result of strong customer demand across our truck, SUV, and electric vehicle segments. And this year’s highly anticipated new product launches with Super Duty, Escape, Mustang, and Ranger will only add to this momentum,” said Andrew Frick, VP of sales distribution and trucks.

Outside of its current sales success, Ford is poised to introduce numerous new EVs, many of which are expected to improve its standing in the ever-more competitive EV market dramatically. This notably includes Ford’s latest EV offering, the electric Explorer (unrelated to the current gas-powered Explorer), though at least for now, that model will be locked to Europe. As for North America, Ford also plans to introduce another full-size truck model parallel to its successful F-150 Lightning.

What do you think of the article? Do you have any comments, questions, or concerns? Shoot me an email at william@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @WilliamWritin. If you have news tips, email us at tips@teslarati.com!

Ford EV sales boost led by Mustang Mach-E, loses #2 sales spot to GM