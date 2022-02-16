Ford launches Tesla-like insurance program with State Farm

By

Ford and State Farm launched a Tesla-like insurance program called Drive Safe & Save Connected Car. The insurance program is available for customers with certain connected Ford or Lincoln vehicles.

Similar to Tesla Insurance, Ford’s Drive Safe & Save insurance program adjusts premiums depending on a vehicle’s mileage and the driver’s driving behavior. Tesla Insurance premiums are tied to similar metrics. The manufacturer of the S3XY EV lineup introduced a Safety Score System a few months ago that is tied directly to Tesla Insurance rates.

“Customers can better manage their car insurance premium because their rate will be more closely associated with their personal driving characteristic. Drive Safe & Save represents a significant auto discount opportunity, including an initial 10% participation discount off major coverages. Discounts average between 10 and 15%, with even higher discounts possible depending on individual driving behaviors,” said State Farm SVP Property and Casualty Chris Schell.

At the Tesla Q4 and Full Year 2021 earnings call, Elon Musk noted that the company was pushing for California to change its insurance rules and allow informatics. Musk argued that Tesla insurance with informatics and real-time feedback “encourages safer driving and rewards it monetarily.”

The CA Insurance commissioner rejected Tesla’s push for telematic rates shortly after the earnings call. However, California may eventually change its mind now that Ford seems to be following Tesla’s lead.

“Connected vehicles have the potential to deliver great benefits to Ford customers, including the ability to help lower their car insurance premiums through good driving behaviors. We’re excited about State Farm’s approach of using Ford’s built-in connectivity to offer Ford and Lincoln customers new ways to save money. This agreement further builds on our strong and long-standing relationship with State Farm to continue to deliver value for our mutual customers,” commented Alex Purdy, Director of Business Operations, Enterprise Connectivity, Ford Motor Company.

Ford announced that State Farm will roll out the Drive Safe & Save insurance program in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, and Oregon. The program’s policies take effect on or after February 27, 2020.

The Mustang Mach-E maker plans to introduce its insurance program with State Farm across more states. During the last TSLA earnings call, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn shared that Tesla Insurance is available in five states: Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Arizona, and California.

Ever since Tesla Insurance debuted, more and more vehicle manufacturers have become more involved with car insurance. Besides Ford, Rivian also has its own insurance program. The R1T maker plans to offer Rivian insurance in 40 states initially and eventually expand the service to every market its vehicle is available. Customers can get a quote on Rivian insurance while ordering their new vehicle online. In keeping with its main concentration, Rivian insurance also covers off-roading equipment, including Rivian accessories like the Camp Kitchen and Rooftop Tent.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Ford launches Tesla-like insurance program with State Farm