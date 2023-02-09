Ford explains high performance F-150 Lightning teaser

By

Ford has commented to Teslarati, explaining the image posted by its FordPerformance Instagram account, teasing an upcoming vehicle with Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo and Ford CEO Jim Farley.

Ford has recently re-entered Formula 1 after a long hiatus. Following the reveal of its participation in the motorsport, it displayed the drivers on the Red Bull Formula 1 team showing off Ford products. While it was terrific to see Sergio “Checo” Perez chuck an F-150 Lightning around a track, and maybe even more fun to see Max Verstappen drifting through a course with the Mustang Mach-E, the most exciting picture was of backup driver Daniel Ricciardo teasing an upcoming vehicle.

The image shared on Instagram shows Ford CEO Jim Farley and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo looking at a vehicle hidden beneath a black tarp.

.@FordPerformance has built some really special EV performance demonstrators. I gave @danielricciardo a sneak peek of the latest concept at our design studio today. More soon! pic.twitter.com/Bq1CoJihZR — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) February 9, 2023

The vehicle, clearly based on the F-150 Lightning, which is immediately recognizable by its body shape and headlights, has also been heavily modified, including a large air bypass uncovered by Mr. Farley.

In response to Teslarati, Ford explained that the vehicle is the company’s “next EV demonstrator,” much like the Electric SuperVan or the Mustang Mach-E 1400 that were driven by Max Verstappen in Ford’s Formula 1 announcement video. The vehicles allow the Blue Oval to test out the most extreme performance ideas on one of its familiar vehicle platforms, which results in innovation eventually reaching consumer offerings. Ford concluded its statement to Teslarati saying, “demonstrators are a key part of our Motorsports strategy.”

Ford did not comment on the vehicle’s name or specifications, but with such aggressive bodywork shown in the picture, it is undoubtedly a high-performance truck.

Perhaps not as exciting as an upcoming product, a demonstrator can give a great idea of what Ford will offer consumers next. For instance, the Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 demonstrator predated the Mustang Mach-E GT, the Ford Eluminator demonstrator was revealed ahead of the launch of Ford’s first electric crate motor, and a demonstrator Ford Bronco unveiled in 2004 even preceded the current generation Bronco. Leading to the question, what does the American automaker plan to release next?

Ford is likely working on a higher-performance version of the F-150 Lightning that could be coming to dealer lots in the coming year, and if the company’s history with performance trucks is anything to go by, that is a great thing. No details have been released about that rumored vehicle, but as more and more electric trucks begin to enter the market, Ford may be forced to spice up its lineup to lure in new customers.

