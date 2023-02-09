Rolls Royce customers want more EVs, says company CEO

By

Rolls Royce is introducing its first electric vehicle, the Rolls Royce Spectre, after receiving overwhelming customer demand, according to the company’s CEO.

It is no wonder that Rolls Royce has entered the world of electric vehicles. The silent and smooth operation, incredible power, and amazing technology that comes with EVs make them a no-brainer for the historic luxury brand. However, according to Rolls Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös’ comments to Car Magazine, customer demand was truly the motivator that enticed the company.

Customers had been asking for an electric Rolls for years, explained the CEO, especially considering they already had EVs from other manufacturers. While Rolls Royce executives may have initially had reservations about the transition to electric, those concerns were quickly displaced when reservations for the company’s first EV, the Spectre, rapidly filled over a year before deliveries would begin.

In turn, Rolls Royce has initiated a rare expansion of its Goodwood production facility. The luxury car maker plans to include a new paint shop in the expanded area, along with growth in EV production overall. This move is particularly notable due to the company’s products being incredibly supply limited, typically to only a few hundred cars.

Looking to the future, the CEO believes that an electric Cullinan SUV, Ghost sedan, and even the top-of-the-line Phantom sedan are on the horizon while maintaining Rolls Royce’s signature luxury touch, or as the CEO says, “whilst maintaining what Rolls-Royce stands for.” As previously announced, all Rolls Royce vehicles will be electric by 2030.

As the executive noted, the British automaker’s connection to electromobility extends far beyond its first model introduced towards the end of last year. Company founders Henry Royce and Charlie Rolls not only created some of the world’s first electric vehicles back in 1900 but famously predicted the technology’s resurgence, saying, “The electric car is perfectly noiseless and clean. There is no smell or vibration, and they should become very useful when fixed charging stations can be arranged. But for now, I do not anticipate that they will be very serviceable – at least for many years to come,’ notes Car Magazine.

Rolls Royce shows that the fascinating technology of electric vehicles can be good news for various brands and vehicle markets. With its EV investment, Rolls has secured itself as the pinnacle luxury brand now and in the future. We can only hope that the automaker’s move can inspire others in its category to do the same.

