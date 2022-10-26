By

General Motors said hiring and training delays in its battery manufacturing efforts will push back its goal of building 400,000 EVs in North America by 2023 back one year to 2024.

“All of our 2023 launches are progressing well. However, due to a slightly slower launch of cell and pack production than we expected, our plan is now to produce 400,000 EVs in North America over the course of 2022, 2023, and the first half of 2024,” GM CEO Mary Barra told investors during the company’s Earnings Call on Tuesday, according to BI.

Barra said the “slightly slower launch of cell and pack production” was caused by GM’s struggle to hire and train 1,000 new workers at its EV battery production plant in Warren, Ohio.

The hiring and training efforts were taking “a little longer than expected,” and will push the company’s goal of selling 400,000 EVs in North America through 2023 back to early 2024.

GM also has goals to build one million EVs in North America by 2025, but this goal has not been affected by the hiring troubles. GM still maintains this goal, as of now, and has several competitive offerings that are set to be released in the next year.

From the Chevrolet Silverado EV and recently unveiled GMC Sierra EV, to the best-in-class pricing of the 2023 Bolt EV and EUV, GM has price points and production output projections that should set the automaker up for a prime position as a top 5 manufacturer in the EV sector within the next ten years. However, the company has struggled to launch some of its EVs. The most notable example is the HUMMER EV from its GMC brand, which has struggled to sell.

GM recently delayed production of the HUMMER EV until 2023, opting to upgrade its Factory Zero facility in Michigan for a more substantial electric vehicle production push in 2023.

