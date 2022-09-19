By

Faults in vehicles are nothing new, but for more pricey cars, the scrutiny is substantial. This is one of the reasons why Tesla’s electric cars, from the entry-level Model 3 to the top-tier Model X, are scrutinized for their quality on a consistent basis. But manufacturers could make mistakes sometimes, and some of these could be very noticeable. This seems to be the case for the GMC Hummer EV Edition 1.

Chicago-based Frank Baltierrez was fortunate enough to be one of the early customers able to take delivery of a Hummer EV Edition 1. It’s a beast of a vehicle, larger than most consumer cars on the road and downright monstrous with its electric-powered acceleration. Baltierrez, who has a YouTube channel, has driven his Hummer EV for 800 miles, and he recently shared his thoughts about the vehicle in a video.

Interestingly enough, one of the Hummer EV’s most-liked features also turned out to be the cause of the electric car owner’s main complaint. Baltierrez loves the Hummer EV’s removable Sky Panels as it could turn the hulking all-electric pickup into a convertible in a few minutes. But inasmuch as the Sky Panels are undoubtedly cool, they also had a tendency to leak.

As could be seen in the Hummer EV owner’s video, water actually leaks from the middle section of the Sky Panels. This results in some parts of the front seat, back seat, and center console getting wet.

Baltierrez noted that GM actually has a fix for the issue, so Hummer EV owners experiencing the same thing would likely not have to worry much. GM has reportedly stated that the fault would be addressed as part of its Customer Satisfaction Program, with dealers replacing the front and rear I-bars with redesigned components that have different seals and no water channels.

Hummer EV owners experiencing the same issue are advised to bring in their vehicles so that the water leak issue can be addressed. Considering that GM is aware of the problem, newer builds of the Hummer EV should not have the same issue any more.

Watch Frank Baltierrez’s 800-mile review of the GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 in the video below.

