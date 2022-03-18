GMC Hummer EV recalled over faulty taillamp embedded software issue

By

UPDATE: GMC has informed Teslarati that following the recall decision on March 3, 2022, representatives from the automaker contacted customers with affected vehicles and made the necessary arrangements to replace the taillamps on the Hummer EVs. All 10 vehicles that were affected by the recall have been fixed as of writing.

General Motors (GM) has decided to initiate a recall for the 2022 GMC Hummer EV over issues surrounding the vehicles’ taillamps. A Safety Recall Report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) stated that the issue is linked to the embedded software in the microcontroller of the Hummer EV’s taillamp assembly.

According to the description of noncompliance outlined in the NHTSA’s Safety Recall Report, affected Hummer EVs fail to conform to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 108, which refers to regulations around “lamps, reflective devices, and associated equipment.” Embedded software in the taillamp can cause one or two of the Hummer EV’s taillights to either become inoperative or partially illuminated.

In the event that the Hummer EV’s taillamp is inoperative, all functions related to the component — such as brake lights, turn signals, backup lamps, side markers, clearance lamp, and taillight — would end up being disabled. Such an issue could potentially reduce the visibility of a vehicle or communicate incorrect information to other drivers on the road, leading to an increased risk of accidents.

According to the chronology of the issue outlined in the NHTSA’s Safety Recall Report, a GM employee submitted a report about two field incidents involving Hummer EV units with malfunctioning taillamps to the company’s Speak Up For Safety (SUFS) program on February 1, 2022. A product investigation was opened on February 11, 2022, and on March 3, GM’s Safety Field Action Decision Authority (SFADA) decided to perform a noncompliance recall for affected vehicles.

Interestingly enough, only ten Hummer EVs are expected be affected by the taillamp recall. The automaker noted that it was aware of three field complaints about the issue so far, which were received from January 8, 2022 through February 7, 2022. The company noted that no accidents have been connected to the Hummer EV’s taillamp recall to date.

To address the embedded software issue in the affected Hummer EV units, GM’s dealers would inspect and possibly replace the all-electric vehicle’s left and/or right rear taillamp assemblies. These replacement taillamp assemblies feature corrected embedded software in their microcontroller, which should address the taillamp problems.

It should be noted that GM’s assembly plant initiated containment efforts for the Hummer EV’s issue on February 9, 2022. As such, Hummer EV units with build dates after January 20, 2022 were already built with taillamp assemblies that have corrected software.

The NHTSA’s Safety Recall Notice for the Hummer EV’s recall can be viewed below.

RCLRPT-22V141-4804 by Simon Alvarez on Scribd

