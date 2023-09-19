Hyundai Ioniq 6 nabs 2023 Top Safety Pick+ award [Video]

By

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 won the Insurance Institute for Highway’s (IIHS) 2023 Top Safety Pick+ award. The Genesis Electrified GV70 and the Lexus RZ also won 2023 Top Safety Pick+.

“To be environmentally friendly, our vehicles and our cities also need to be pedestrian-friendly,” said Harkey. “All three of these vehicles have standard front crash prevention systems designed to protect pedestrians both during the day and at night when most fatal pedestrian crashes happen,” said IIHS President David Harkey.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 joins the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y in the list of electric vehicles (EVs) that have won the IIHS’s Top Safety Pick+ Award. The Rivian R1T and R1S nabbed the award as well.

The IIHS tested the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE 4-door 4WD variant. The all-electric vehicle scored “Good” in all categories under Crashworthiness, which include: Small overlap front: driver-side, small overlap front: passenger-side, Moderate overlap front: original test, and Side: update test.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 also scored well during the test’s Crash avoidance and mitigation portion. Under this category, the Hyundai vehicle received a “Superior” rating for Front Crash Prevention: vehicle-to-pedestrian (day) and Front Crash Prevention: vehicle-to-pedestrian (night.)

However, the IIHAS gave the electric vehicle an “Acceptable” rating for headlights, one of the Ioniq 6’s lowest scores during the test.

For low beams, the IIHS noted: “On the straightaway, visibility was good on the left side of the road and fair on the right side. On curves, visibility was good on the sharp right curve, fair on the gradual right and sharp left curves, and inadequate on the gradual left curve.”

“High-beam assist compensates for some limitations of this vehicle’s low beams on the straightaway and all 4 curves,” the IIHS added.

Under the seat belts and child restraints category, the Ioniq 6 scored a “Good” rating for seatbelt reminders. However, for LATCH ease of use, the electric car received an “Acceptable” rating. During the test, 2 of the Ioniq 6’s lower tether anchors were labeled “too deep in seat.”

Watch the rigorous tests the Hyundai Ioniq 6 has to endure to receive the IIHS 2023 Top Safety Pick+ award.

