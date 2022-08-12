By

A new Lucid Air variant will debut on August 19 during The Quail: Motorsport Gathering. In addition, the Lucid Air Stealth Look will be on display during Monetary Car Week.

“In addition to a substantial presence at The Quail, Lucid will host a press conference in its display on the central lawn at 10:05 am PDT for a global debut of a new vehicle variant that could only come from Lucid,” noted the company in a press release. A simple tweet teased the upcoming new Air variant.

Lucid plans to be a major presence during Monetary Car Week. On Wednesday, August 17, Lucid will have a stand at the Monterey Jet Center, displaying the Stealth Look for the Air.

Lucid will also be present during the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, Part One, on August 17 and 18. The EV maker will offer exclusive rides around WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca with Ben Collins in his Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance. Collins and his Lucid Air hold the record for the fastest production car in the Hillclimb Timed Shootout during the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Attendees who want a more picturesque driving experience can head off to the INN at Spanish Bay, where there will be a fleet of Lucid Air Grand Touring vehicles. From August 18 to August 20, customers, VIPs, and media can get an invite-only driving experience inside a Lucid Air Grand Touring. Members of media can contact media@lucidmotors.com to experience a Lucid Air and meet key Lucid executives.

EV Tax Credits for Lucid

From August 20 to August 21, Lucid will also appear at Part Two of the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion and Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Lucid will end its Monterey Car Week with a display at the Concept Car Lawn, even though it plans to deliver vehicles to customers by 2023.

According to Lucid Insider, the company started emailing customers with reservations to confirm their orders. Lucid believes that if customers confirm their orders now, they may be eligible for the $7,500 EV tax credit in the Inflation Reduction Act. The Senate passed the bill over the weekend.

“The current text of the bill includes a ‘transition rule,’ which may maintain eligibility for Lucid customers who enter into a contract to purchase their Lucid Air before the bill is signed. We’ve decided to help reservation holders take advantage of the transition rule by opening a window to place an order for their Lucid Air. This window is now open, and will remain so until 12 a.m. the morning the bill is passed, which could be as soon as this Friday,” Lucid told reservation holders.

Before confirming their order, however, Lucid reminds reservation holders that deposits are non-refundable.

New Lucid Air variant to debut & Stealth Look to be on display during Monetary Car Week