Lucid Air Dream Edition 0-60 mph, 1/4-mile performance gets real-world test

The Lucid Air Dream Edition is promoted primarily as a luxury car, but its listed performance specs are nothing to scoff at. This was something that was recently proven when the Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance’s 0-60 mph and quarter-mile performance was tested in a drag strip.

With 1,111 horsepower, the Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance has the numbers to match even some of the most frightening cars in the market today, such as the Tesla Model S Plaid, which is listed with 1,020 horsepower from its three electric motors. What’s interesting is that Lucid was able to achieve the Air Dream Edition Performance’s 1,111 horsepower with just two motors.

Fortunately, drag racing veteran and host of YouTube’s DragTimes channel Brooks Weisblat was able to test the Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance’s capabilities. The vehicle was owned by a longtime car enthusiast who currently owns a Tesla Model S Plaid, a Porsche Taycan Turbo S, and several other supercars. In a walkthrough of the vehicle, the Lucid owner highlighted several of the features he is fond of in the Air, such as its tactile controls, as well as some things he wishes were improved, such as its software and audio system.

Yet when it came to the drag strip, the Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance did not disappoint. With Launch Mode enabled, the Air attacked the quarter-mile without hesitation. Ultimately, the first test of the Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance showed that the vehicle showcased a 0-60 mph time of 2.93 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 10.21 seconds. The vehicle’s trap speed was also very impressive at 143.37 mph.

With such results, the Lucid Air Dream Edition seems very close to the Porsche Taycan Turbo S’ quarter-mile time, which stands at 10.48 seconds. The Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance’s trap speed is significantly quicker than the Taycan Turbo S,’ however, as the luxury sedan had a trap speed of 143.37 mph while the all-electric Porsche finished the quarter-mile in 131.8 mph, as per MotorTrend‘s tests.

Interestingly enough, the Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance showed slightly better 0-60 mph and quarter-mile times as it was tested further. In its third test, for example, the all-electric luxury sedan’s 0-60 mph dropped to 2.88 seconds, which is closer to the 2.5 seconds estimated by Lucid. Its quarter-mile time also improved to 10.04 seconds. Its trap speed took a dip, however, as the vehicle completed the quarter-mile while traveling at 142.59 mph.

Watch the Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance get tested on the drag strip in the video below.

