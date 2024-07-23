Lucid is building its first Gravity SUV release candidate

By

Luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors has released a short video of its first Gravity SUV pre-production unit in its Casa Grande, AZ factory. As per the company’s chief executive, the first pre-production Gravity is a significant milestone for the company and its efforts to bring its next vehicle to market.

Lucid CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson shared a short clip of the Lucid Gravity pre-production unit on his LinkedIn page. As per the executive, the Gravity SUV body in the short video just came from the Casa Grande factory’s paint shop, where it was coated with Infinite Black paint. The vehicle was dropped into the factory’s assembly line, where it will be completed as the company’s first Lucid Gravity release candidate.

Rawlinson was extremely proud of the company’s new milestone, noting that every release candidate of the Lucid Gravity would help the company master the production of the all-electric luxury SUV.

“Today marked another step forward in our company’s journey. This afternoon, fresh out of our state-of-the-art paint shop and resplendent in stunning Infinite Black, the first Lucid Gravity SUV pre-production bodyshell dropped down from the roof conveyor onto the main production line at our factory in Casa Grande, AZ, reaching a significant milestone on our path to full production.

“This marks the beginning of the Lucid Gravity pre-production run on our assembly line. Each unit will help us perfect the process and will be used for final validation testing to ensure top-tier build quality in full-scale production. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to prepare for the start of Lucid Gravity’s production. Not all EVs are born equal,” Rawlinson wrote in his LinkedIn post.

Lucid took the wraps of the Gravity SUV last November. On paper, the Gravity seems to have what it takes to take the electric luxury SUV segment by storm, which is currently populated by vehicles like the popular Rivian R1S and the veteran Tesla Model X. As per Lucid, the Gravity would have 440 miles of range with a starting price of under $80,000. The company expects to start Gravity production in late 2024.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Lucid is building its first Gravity SUV release candidate