Forthcoming Lucid Gravity spotted testing in South Korea

Lucid Motors is set to launch the Gravity SUV later this year, and ahead of the company’s plans to enter production of the electric vehicle (EV), another prototype has been spotted undergoing some testing in South Korea.

Photos of the Lucid Gravity test vehicle were shared by X user 2028Lucid on Saturday, showing the electric prototype with a special wrap as it drove on a highway near the city of Uiwang. The wrap includes the word Gravity in varying sizes and directions, along with the word Lucid written in larger text along the sides and the back of the SUV.

Gravity also in South Korea. Testing pic.twitter.com/CB5DX9kewd — Lucid Group 2028 millionares (@2028Lucid) February 3, 2024

The sighting is just the latest in the Lucid Gravity’s testing on public roads, after the automaker announced that it would begin testing pre-production versions of the SUV on public roads last April. A Lucid Gravity sporting the same wrap could also be seen in a photo on X on Friday, as posted by Car and Driver editor John Voelcker.

Although Lucid currently only sells its vehicles in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East, the sighting comes just after the automaker announced plans last week to expand its AMP-1 factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, to prepare for production of the Gravity. In addition to the Arizona plant, Lucid also has a factory in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where the company had assembled around 800 Air sedan units as of December.

Lucid is expected to begin producing the SUV by the end of 2024, and the automaker is targeting a price tag under $80,000, along with around 440 miles of range. The automaker has also said it hopes to eventually launch competitors to the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y at a lower cost, though the most affordable of the Lucid Air configurations currently starts at $77,400.

Throughout 2023, Lucid built a total of 8,428 Air units and delivered 6,001, after forecasting around 10,000 units produced in the year. The automaker was also delisted from the Nasdaq 100 Index in December, following a struggling stock trajectory throughout several months prior.

