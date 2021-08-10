Mercedes-Benz launches EQS orders: €100k+ price, US deliveries in Q4

Mercedes-Benz announced today that it has started accepting orders for the EQS all-electric sedan, starting at €106,374.10 for its base model. Deliveries will begin in Germany by the end of September and in the United States in Q4.

In development for several years, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the EQS on April 15th, aiming to take a stab at the EV giants who have dominated the industry. Luxurious and fast, the EQS will battle with the Tesla Model S for the top spot in the high-end luxury EV sector, but Mercedes customers will have to pay slightly more than Tesla owners will.

The Daimler-owned Mercedes released a press statement earlier today that announced the acceptance of orders for the EQS. Capable of an estimated 478 miles of all-electric range, according to WLTP ratings, the EQS has the potential to be one of the best EVs on the market in terms of miles per charge. Coupled with a top speed of 130 MPH and 516 horsepower, the EQS is a competitive EV.

As the EQS will be available to customers very soon, Mercedes-Benz is also rolling out the introduction of Over-the-Air updates, which will send software fixes and new features to vehicles over the internet. Tesla owners are familiar with this functionality as the automaker regularly rolls out new software versions that equip bug fixes and new entertainment features, among plenty of other things.

Mercedes said it would offer customers a “Roaring Pulse” sound experience and several mini-games to kill time while charging. These include Tetris and Sudoku. It will be free for one year but will cost €89 annually to continue. The OTA updates will also expand to more functions in the future, according to the company. It said that:

“The range of OTA functions is being successively expanded. This means that following the purchase and initial new-car configuration, some of the features of the EQS can be adapted according to personal preferences. This also includes enabling the rear axle steering with a ten-degree steering angle. In addition to the conventional purchasing of individual functions, customers can also take out subscriptions. Temporary activations and free trial periods are also planned.”

Edition 1: A special variant for early orderers

Mercedes will also launch the Edition 1 variant of the EQS, an optional upgrade to the vehicle. It won’t be free and will tack on €18,433.10 onto the price, but will add the AMG line, 21-inch wheels, and several interior and exterior cosmetic features.

Interior AMG Line exterior Metallic paint obsidian black Panoramic sliding sunroof 3 cm (21-inch) AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels “Edition 1” badge in the window triangles in front of the outside mirrors

Exterior Designo nappa leather upholstery in neva grey/reflex blue Luxury seats including 4-way lumbar support and contour lighting Multicontour seats for driver and front passenger Upper instrument panel and beltlines in nappa-look reflex blue Trim elements in open-pore ship’s deck walnut wood Designer seat belt buckles front and rear Floor mats with “Edition 1” lettering and piping in reflex blue Door sill panels with illuminated “Edition 1” lettering in white



Add-Ons

There is no shortage of add-ons for the EQS, and Mercedes details them greatly. From Intelligent Park Pilot, an “autopark-like” feature, to Air Control Plus that utilizes a HEPA air filter for air quality, there are several additional options to make the EQS well-rounded. You will pay extra for these features, though, and they could add up.

Intelligent Park Pilot

For €1,844.50, the EQS can be outfitted with Intelligent Park Pilot, which benefits valet functions and can park automatically without a driver controlling the car.

“Pre-installation for the INTELLIGENT PARK PILOT is part of the Parking Package with remote parking functions (1844.50 euros1). This prepares the EQS for automated valet service (AVP, SAE level 4). Together with the required special equipment and the corresponding Connect service, the vehicle has the onboard technology to park and unpark fully automatically without driver involvement. This is conditional upon car parks being equipped with AVP infrastructure and national legislation allowing such operations. The Connect service has specific features depending on the country.”

Energizing Air Control Plus

For an additional €535.50, Mercedes-Benz will take a “holistic approach” with the EQS to increase the cabin’s air quality.

“Mercedes-Benz takes a holistic approach to air quality in the EQS. The system is based on filtration, sensors, a display concept and air conditioning. The HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filter has a very high filtration level that enables it to trap particulate matter, micro-particles, pollen and other substances that enter with the outside air. An activated carbon coating reduces sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxides as well as odours in the interior. The interior air filter has been granted 2021 “OFI CERT” ZG 250-1 certification from the Austrian Research and Testing Institute (OFI) for viruses and bacteria. Using pre-entry climate control, it is also possible to clean the interior air before getting into the vehicle. The particulate levels outside and inside the vehicle are also displayed in MBUX. They can be viewed in detail in the dedicated Air Quality menu.”.

Driver Assistance Packages

Mercedes is also highlighting its Advanced and Advanced Plus Driver Assistance packages that will increase safety for drivers and passengers. Basic features like Lane Keeping Assist and Blind Spot Assist are included in these packages.

Advanced Package

Tacking on €2,082.50, the Advanced Package adds several interesting features that improve safety and functionality for driving.

“The Advanced Package (2082.50 euros1) includes the Assistance Package with the three driving assistance systems Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Lane Keeping Assist and Blind Spot Assist. Other components include MBUX Augmented Reality Navigation, illuminated door sill panels with Mercedes-Benz lettering and a stowage compartment under the centre console.”

Advanced Plus Package

An extra €7,021 will add the Advanced Package, plus some other supplemental features.

“The Advanced Plus package (7021 euros1) includes the Driving Assistance package Plus[5], the Parking Package with 360° camera and DIGITAL LIGHT in addition to the Advanced Package. DIGITAL LIGHT has a light module with three extremely powerful LEDs in each headlamp, whose light is refracted and directed by 1.3 million micro-mirrors. The revolutionary headlamp technology can also project guide markings or warning symbols onto the road. Two assistance functions[6] are new: the EQS can indicate the start of a cooperative lane change and warn or give a directional instruction if Lane Keeping Assist or Blind Spot Assist detects a hazard.”

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below, or be sure to email me at [email protected] or on Twitter @KlenderJoey.