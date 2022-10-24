Neuralink “Show & Tell” event pushed back to end of November

By

Elon Musk announced back in August that his brain-machine interface company, Neuralink, would be holding a progress update “Show & Tell” event on October 31. As per a recent post from the Tesla CEO, however, the Neuralink event has been postponed by a month, with the Show & Tell now being scheduled on November 30, 2022.

Musk co-founded Neuralink in 2016 with the intention of developing an implantable device that would enable people to communicate with computers directly through their brains. This should pave the way for a far more efficient way to communicate with machines as opposed to more conventional input methods like touch screens, keyboards, or voice assistants.

Neuralink show & tell now on Nov 30 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 23, 2022

Musk has stated that Neuralink’s research will enable mankind to keep up with developments in Artificial Intelligence. More lately, however, Neuralink has largely focused its efforts on developing a device that could help restore capabilities to people with disabilities or treat people with conditions such as morbid obesity.

While Neuralink’s technology and goals may sound like they are in the realm of science fiction, some experts have shared their support for the company and its concepts. Professor Andrew Jackson from Newcastle University, an expert in neural interfaces, has previously stated that the brain-machine startup’s concepts are no more impossible than other claims about neurotechnology.

Neuralink’s technology was demonstrated in 2020 and 2021 with pigs and monkeys. The company even released a video clip of a monkey playing the video game Pong with his mind in April 2021. Musk has stated that Neuralink hopes to test its technology in people in the near future, and this past April, the Tesla CEO noted that Neuralink is still pushing to hold its first trial application of the company’s technology in humans by the end of the year.

Recent reports, however, suggest that Musk may need to be more conservative with Neuralink’s target, as the company is yet to receive the FDA’s approval. The brain-machine startup has also not issued a comment about its Show & Tell event’s new date.

Neuralink “Show & Tell” event pushed back to end of November