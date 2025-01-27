Tesla faces latest boycott call from this minister in Europe

By

Tesla is facing another call for boycotts of its electric vehicles (EVs) in Europe, following Elon Musk’s controversial appearances at U.S. President Trump’s inauguration last week and at a campaign event for the Alternative for Germany (AfD) over the weekend.

On Saturday, Musk spoke virtually at a rally for Germany’s AfD, which is widely considered a far-right nationalist party, saying that there was “too much of a focus on past guilt” in what many reported to be referencing the Nazis.

Following the event, Poland’s Minister of Sports and Tourism, Slawomir Nitras, called for strong condemnation of Musk and a Tesla boycott on Monday, coming on the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Jews from Auschwitz (via Polish Press Agency).

“There is no justification for any reasonable Pole to continue purchasing Teslas. A serious and strong response is necessary, including a consumer boycott,” Nitras said. “This ‘Hydra’s’ head may grow back. And, particularly on a day like today, on the anniversary of the Auschwitz liberation, we must remember and loudly speak the truth.”

At the time of writing, Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not responded to Teslarati’s request for comment on the report.

The statement comes after Musk over the weekend encouraged German’s AfD party to be proud of being German during a campaign event on Saturday, and after he performed what appeared to be a Nazi salute during U.S. President Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony last Monday.

“I think there’s, like, frankly, too much of a focus on past guilt, and we need to move beyond that,” Musk said during the AfD rally. “Children should not be guilty of the sins of their parents or even, let alone their parents, their great grandparents, maybe even. And we should be optimistic and excited about a future for Germany.

“That’s really what it is, to be excited, to be optimistic about the future, to preserve German culture and protect the German people. And you know, there are some other things that I think would be very helpful too, which is that, I think you want more self-determination for Germany and for the countries in Europe, and less from Brussels.”

He also warned of “multiculturalism that dilutes everything,” stoking fears of the world becoming “the same everywhere, where it’s just one big sort of soup.”

The event comes ahead of a key German election being held on February 23, and Musk also said that it could “decide the entire fate of Europe and maybe the fate of the world.”

Ahead of the AfD appearance, many executives and boardmembers in Germany announced their disdain for Musk’s apparent Nazi salute, echoing their intentions to avoid purchasing Tesla’s EVs in the future.

“We can no longer support the path we are currently on,”said Lars Viebrock, Viebrockhaus CEO. Others highlighted the “incompatibility” between Musk’s statements and the values of Tesla’s products.

Tesla Germany declined to comment on the matter or on Musk’s recent rally appearances.

Despite downplaying the events with Nazi-related jokes, and his pointing to “how insanely hard legacy media tried to cancel me for saying ‘my heart goes out to you,'” Musk has also gained support from Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who called the Tesla CEO “a great friend of Israel.”

“He visited Israel after the October 7 massacre in which Hamas terrorists committed the worst atrocity against the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” Netanyahu said. “He has since repeatedly and forcefully supported Israel’s right to defend itself against genocidal terrorists and regimes who seek to annihilate the one and only Jewish state. I thank him for this.”

Tesla has also been facing significant pressure from union strikes and sympathy strikes in Sweden over the last year, with multiple industries attempting to block delivery of the company’s EVs, license plates for buyers, and the connection of new Supercharger stalls to the electrical grid.

