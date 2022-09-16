New York’s ‘Drive Clean’ rebate program runs out of money

By

New York State’s “Drive Clean” EV rebate program has run out of money, according to the state agency that runs the rebate program.

This morning, u/fiehlsport posted on r/electricvehicles on Reddit that the “Clean Drive” EV rebate program had contacted him and that he would no longer be recieving the funds he applied for because the program had run out of money. Teslarati reached out to numerous parts of the New York State government and finally confirmed that this is the case.

NYSERDA (the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority) runs the EV rebate program in New York. The agency confirmed to Teslarati this morning that both the program had run out of money and that customers who recently applied would no longer be receiving the funds they applied for. However, Teslarati was also told that “new funding will be given to the program soon,” said one NYSERDA representative, though no timeline for these added funds was available.

There is some relatively reassuring news for those who may have just purchased a vehicle in the state. Even though money may no longer be available currently, the NYSERDA representative assured Teslarati that customers could apply for the rebate later once funds were available. However, due to the program’s structure, customers will have to work with their dealers to apply again in the future, and there is no telling when this will again be available.

The “Drive Clean” Rebate had already run out of money once before and received a $12 million increase in funds from the state earlier this year; however, a downtime was associated with that fund increase.

Sadly, this has become an all too common reality for EV incentives. California’s program has also run out of funding numerous times, causing backups and delays in funds promised to customers. Suppose you consider purchasing an EV shortly and plan to use State funds. In that case, it may be a good idea to call your state’s energy/transportation office to confirm availability and eligibility.

