Ford’s Mustang Mach-E helped keep the gas-powered Mustang in production

Ford’s Mustang Mach-E actually helped keep its gas-powered counterpart, the original Mustang, in production, CEO Jim Farley explained at the Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday.

Farley, whose Ford has been arguably the most committed legacy automaker to the electric vehicle transition, said the popularity of the electric Mustang Mach-E, which was first delivered in 2020 as the company’s first EV, allowed more financial flexibility. This kept the gas-powered Mustang in Ford’s future plans, although it plans to stop selling internal combustion engines altogether in 2035. Ford has not formally made this commitment like other automakers have, but it has supported various legislation in both the United States and Europe that would see gas vehicle sales eliminated in 2035.

The Mustang Mach-E has been one of Ford’s best sellers and has outsold the gas-powered Mustang on various occasions this year, Ford’s monthly sales reports revealed throughout 2022.

The vehicle’s popularity has led to Ford not needing to chase regulatory emissions credits, unlike other automakers, CNBC reported. Ford has had relatively strong electric vehicle sales thanks to the Mustang Mach-E and popular F-150 Lightning. Farley also credits the Mustang Mach-E’s unique design, which combines the Mustang moniker with a crossover SUV body.

“The Mustang Mach-E, in a way, created, allowed this car to happen,” Farley said at the Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday evening. “Competitors are buying credits for emissions, and they can’t come out with this kind of vehicle.”

Although Ford has been extremely committed to the EV transition, this is not necessarily a development that bodes well to their overall commitment to a fully-electric future. While the ICE Mustang will likely fade away with Ford’s support of climate legislation, keeping it around won’t appeal to the EV enthusiasts that support the transition for the Earth’s sake.

Nevertheless, Ford is also planning big things for its EV side, which was divided from the ICE operations earlier this year. Dubbed “Model e,” Ford plans a major expansion of its electric vehicle lineup in both the United States and Europe. Although nothing is concrete, Bill Ford, Chairman of the automaker, said when cars stop selling, they’ll disappear from Ford’s lineup.

“If people don’t want them anymore, it’ll go away, but I personally believe people are going to want this vehicle for quite some time,” Ford said.

