Sustainable trucking company Nikola, whose vehicles were once considered a rival to the Tesla Semi, has announced that it is finally starting the production of its hydrogen fuel cell electric truck. The vehicle will reportedly feature a range of up to 500 miles.

Nikola announced the milestone in a recent post on X, formerly Twitter. “The Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric truck, with a range of up to 500 miles, is officially in production,” the automaker wrote.

The post was accompanied by a photo of several Nikola employees working on what appeared to the frame of the upcoming vehicle. The truck itself seemed to be in its early stages of its buildout, though the photo does present a pretty interesting glimpse at the production facility of the trucking startup.

The Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric truck, with a range of up to 500 miles, is officially in production. Contact a dealer to order yours today: https://t.co/pzav8PgXVa pic.twitter.com/ZzXe3RasfP — Nikola Motor Company (@nikolamotor) July 31, 2023

Considering the current offerings of Nikola, the hydrogen fuel cell truck that the company announced would likely be a variant of the Nikola Tre, which is currently being sold as a battery-electric truck. Other Nikola trucks that were promoted as hydrogen vehicles, like the Nikola One and Nikola Two, have not been mentioned by the startup as of late.

Nikola’s post is quite in line with the company’s earlier predictions that serial production of its hydrogen fuel cell trucks for consumers would start in July, as noted in a Benzinga report. Nikola’s hydrogen fuel cell truck is expected to have a maximum range of 500 miles, about 536 horsepower, and a fueling time of just about 20 minutes.

Despite the challenges that it faced in the past, such as the controversies related to former CEO Trevor Milton, Nikola is seeing what appears to be a steady recovery. Orders for its hydrogen-powered trucks seem to be coming, at the least. In May, the company revealed that it had received orders for 140 hydrogen fuel cell trucks. Nikola also announced a deal with J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc., in which the latter will acquire 13 of Nikola’s zero-emission Class 8 trucks, including three hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles.

