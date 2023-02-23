Watch the Pininfarina Battista smash the 1/4 mile world record

By

The Pininfarina Battista has smashed the quarter-mile speed record at a test track in India.

Electric hypercars are quickly becoming the fastest vehicles on the planet, and the fastest of all of them is the Pininfarina Battista. The Italian electric hypercar smashed the production vehicle 0-60 acceleration record late last year, and now, the car has set the quarter mile record as well.

The Pininfarina Battista achieved a quarter mile time of just 8.55 seconds, beating out its sibling, the Rimac Nevara, by just 0.032 seconds. The Battista went on to achieve a half-mile time of 13.38 seconds.

Perhaps most surprising about Pininfarina’s new record is that, despite sharing the powertrain of the Rimac Nevara, even with the Nevara set for ideal conditions at a race-prepped drag strip, the Pininfarina was still able to achieve a quicker time. However, it should be noted that Rimac’s record was set two years ago.

Along with becoming the world’s fastest production vehicle across a quarter mile, the Pininfarina unsurprisingly became the fastest vehicle ever tested in India.

“This year, new Battista owners are excited to explore the unprecedented performance of this design and engineering masterpiece,” says Paolo Dellachà, Automobili Pininfarina CEO. “These speed records – and independent tests – have validated our ambition to create a new generation of hyper and luxury car leading with Battista, whereby electric power delivers performance that is simply unachievable in the world of ICE powertrains.”

Giving context to the amazing speed of the Battista, Pininfarina demonstrated its 0-60 time compared to an F1 car earlier this year and was able to smash the racecar’s acceleration by nearly two-tenths of a second, going from a standstill to 60mph in just 1.79 seconds.

As electric vehicles and their powertrains continue to improve, many expect more speed records to fall to EVs shortly. And while legacy makers like Ferrari and Lamborghini have yet to enter the market, with both brands poised to do so, we are in for some incredibly exciting achievements in the coming years.

Watch the Pininfarina Battista smash the 1/4 mile world record