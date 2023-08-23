Polestar reaches 150,000 vehicle production milestone

By

Polestar has begun the deliveries of its upgraded Polestar 2. The rollout of the updated all-electric vehicle is part of the company’s aggressive push towards continued growth.

The Polestar 2 is the automaker’s first high-volume car, entering production in 2020. Since then, a total of 150,000 vehicles have been produced by the company. While such numbers are far below the figures of mainstream electric cars like the Tesla Model 3, the milestone is impressive nonetheless. It does, if any, highlight Polestar’s efforts to develop a compelling electric car that consumers would appreciate.

Across the UK, where more than 20,000 Polestar 2 are currently on the road, the company has emerged as the fastest-growing car brand during the first seven months of 2023. New vehicle registrations saw a surge of 174% compared to the previous year, as noted by Polestar in a press release.

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath shared a comment about the automaker’s recent milestone. “The upgraded Polestar 2 is the best version to date. With improved software, better quality, longer range, and faster charging. It is the basis from which we continue to grow our business,” the CEO noted.

The Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor variant is now certified for up to 654 km (406 miles) according to WLTP standards. The vehicle’s peak DC charging speed has been raised to 205 kW for models that are equipped with the new 82 kWh battery, and the Polestar 2’s upgraded motors are now more efficient as well.

Polestar may find itself with some serious momentum in the near future. Apart from the rollout of the upgraded Polestar 2, the electric vehicle maker also announced in late June that it would be adopting Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS). The announcement was made just a couple of days after Polestar’s parent company, Volvo, announced that it was also embracing the NACS.

“This is a great win for our North American customers! We salute the pioneering work Tesla has done to speed up the adoption and increase the popularity of electric vehicles, and it’s great to see the Supercharger network being made available in this way. With 12,000 charging points today, a number that will only keep growing, this move will greatly increase the rate of EV adoption in a key automotive region,” Ingenlath noted.

