Polestar announces pricing for 2023 Polestar 2, along with numerous improvements

Polestar announced pricing for the 2023 Polestar 2, which will start at below $50,000 before any rebates or federal tax incentives. The Swedish automaker also included several new design and efficiency improvements in the 2023 model year, which will make the EV more competitive with other notable cars in the sector thanks to its improved range.

The 2023 Polestar 2 Single Motor configuration will start at just $48,400, or $40,900 when the $7,500 federal tax rebate is included with the vehicle. A competitive price point for the all-electric sedan, Polestar will undercut both of Tesla’s All-Wheel-Drive trim levels of the Model 3, which are priced at $55,990 for the Long Range configuration and $62,990 for the Performance package.

Software improvements rolled out by Polestar have the company anticipating a range increase of the dual-motor configurations of the vehicle by eleven miles. This will bring the EPA-estimated range for the 2023 Polestar 2 to 260 miles per charge. Polestar also included a number of design benefits and new upgrades that intend to improve efficiency and range ratings, with the most notable being the inclusion of a heat pump in the Plus Pack.

The mechanical heat pump is designed to now deliver range improvements in a wider range of temperatures and climates, which can affect EV performance. Cold weather climates are not friendly to all-electric powertrains because it requires more energy to heat the battery cells, which takes away from the driving range. Additionally, climate control features can also decrease efficiency and range. The heat pump helps combat the range loss by using already-heated air in the cabin, among several other mechanical functions that increase overall vehicle efficiency. Tesla was amongst the first EV manufacturers to utilize the heat pump in early builds of the Model Y. The company then translated the proven heat pump system to the Model 3.

Polestar will continue to roll out Over-the-Air updates to upgrade existing Polestar 2 cars equipped with the heat pump at no additional cost to owners.

The Polestar 2 will have optional “packs” that are optional add-ons for owners. The Plus Pack, Pilot Pack, and the Performance Pack both give owners additional features that can improve the ownership experience. The Plus Pack now includes an advanced cabin air filter helping improve air quality within the vehicle. A new air quality sensor and app will also allow drivers to see a breakdown of air circulating outside o the vehicle, including pollen types. The Plus pack adds $4,200 to the vehicle price.

The Pilot Pack is comparable to Tesla’s Autopilot and includes Blind Spot Assist, Cross-Traffic Alerts, Rear Collision Warnings with Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Pilot Assist, 360° cameras, Automatically dimmed door mirrors, Park Assist, and LED fog lights with cornering functionalities. It costs $3,400 for this package.

The Performance Pack for the 2023 Polestar 2 will equip 68 additional horsepower and 15 lb-ft of torque to the car through a software upgrade. It is only available on Dual-Motor configurations of the car, but the software will be able to purchase as a separate software upgrade — for both existing and future dual-motor cars, with and without the Performance Pack. Polestar plans to release more information on the add-ons this year.

Deliveries of the 2023 Polestar 2 will begin in September with the Single-Motor configuration priced at $48,400. The 2023 Long Range Dual Motor configuration of the Polestar 2 will start at $51,900, with both vehicles eligible for the $7,500 federal EV credit initiative.

