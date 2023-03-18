Polestar 3 launches in China with $29k price cut

By

Polestar has launched the Polestar 3 electric SUV in China and has slashed its starting price by roughly $29,000.

Polestar is working to dramatically increase the size of its EV lineup over the coming years, and the first new vehicle it is launching is the Polestar 3. The 3 is the brand’s first full-size SUV offering and is set to take on the Tesla Model X and the Rivian R1S in the world of large electric SUVs. Now, likely to improve its competitiveness, Polestar has issued one of the most significant price cuts the Chinese market has seen this year.

As initially reported by CnEVPost, when the Polestar 3 was first advertised to Chinese consumers at its global reveal event, it had a starting price of 880,000 yuan ($127,756), placing it firmly within the luxury segment. Its high-performance variant was even more expensive, starting at 1,030,000 yuan ($149,532). However, at the Chinese unveiling this week, the Swedish automaker slashed that price by an average of 200,000 yuan ($29,035).

The Polestar 3 now starts at 698,000 ($101,333), and the performance model starts at 789,000 yuan ($114,544), a 182,000 yuan ($26,422) and a 232,000 yuan ($33,681) price cut, respectively.

Credit: Polestar Credit: Polestar Credit: Polestar Credit: Polestar Credit: Polestar

Polestar was not immediately available to comment to Teslarati on the substantial price cut.

Polestar expects to begin production at its Chinese factory in the middle of this year, with deliveries starting at the end of the year. The Polestar 3 will also be produced at a shared production facility with Volvo in South Carolina, starting mid-2024, and deliveries will follow shortly afterward.

The automaker was likely influenced to lower prices due to the incredible amount of competition that has emerged in the Chinese market. Initiated by Tesla’s price cut in the country at the end of last year, countless brands have followed suit as Tesla has attracted an incredible wave of customers. Recently, both BMW and Volkswagen joined the likes of Ford, Nissan, Toyota, and BYD in instituting substantial price cuts in the country, specifically cutting the price of their electric offerings.

It remains unclear if Polestar intends to use this new pricing in the United States, but it would certainly make sense. With a new starting price of ~$114,000, it would be price competitive with offerings from Tesla and Rivian. Furthermore, with brands like Ford and Hyundai/Kia planning entries into the large electric SUV market, Polestar would be wise to offer its vehicles at a more affordable price point.

What do you think of the article? Do you have any comments, questions, or concerns? Shoot me an email at william@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @WilliamWritin. If you have news tips, email us at tips@teslarati.com!

Polestar 3 launches in China with $29k price cut