Polestar 3 all-electric SUV unveiling: 379-mile WLTP range, 517 horsepower, 111 kWh battery

Polestar has unveiled its all-electric SUV, named the Polestar 3, aiming to enter a highly-competitive market and outpoint potential competitors with comparable offerings, including Tesla, Ford, Rivian, and others. Electric vehicle offerings are becoming more plentiful, and Polestar is attempting to capture a considerable portion of the market by offering a quality design, comparative performance, and a competitive range rating.

Polestar launched the Polestar 3 on Wednesday at an unveiling event held in Copenhagen, Denmark. Owned by Geely Motors and Volvo, Polestar has offered the Polestar 2 for nearly two years, with the 4, 5, and 6 vehicles all currently under development. The automaker has shared the Polestar 3 concept images on several occasions, but this is the first time people are seeing the launch of the vehicle directly from the company in a live setting.

“Polestar 3 reimagines the SUV through premium electric performance and innovative, sustainable technology. Changing the automotive landscape while keeping the environment a priority,” Polestar describes the vehicle on its website.

Built in the United States for U.S. Customers

There’s been a lot of talk about electric vehicles and production inside the United States as the Biden Administration has launched several large bills to incentivize not only domestic EV production but also the purchase of EVs by consumers. However, Polestar committed long ago to building the Polestar 3 in the United States, committing to the strategy in June 2021.

“We will build in America for Americans,” Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said last year. “Polestar 3 is planned to be launched in 2022 as a premium electric performance SUV that will define the look of SUVs in the electric age. It will also be the first Polestar vehicle to be built in America.”

The Polestar 3 will be built at the Volvo Cars plant in Charleson, South Carolina, and is intended to be one of the most climate-responsible cars ever built.

“Polestar 3 is a powerful electric SUV that appeals to the senses with a distinct, Scandinavian design and excellent driving dynamics,” Ingenlath, said while reaffirming Polestar’s plans to build the car in the U.S. “It takes our manufacturing footprint to the next level, bringing Polestar production to the United States. We are proud and excited to expand our portfolio as we continue our rapid growth.”

Next-Gen EV Architecture crafted by Volvo

The Polestar 3 has been Volvo’s introduction to the development of EV architecture. Polestar said the Polestar 3’s new, next-generation architecture has been designed from scratch for full electrification. Supported by Google’s Android Automotive OS infotainment system and featuring high-end, safety-focused autonomous driving features, Polestar intends to launch state-of-the-art and completely unique EV tech, starting with the Polestar 3 in specific.

Focusing on safety and ADAS tech in the Polestar 3

Polestar 3 offers five radar modules, five external cameras, and twelve ultrasonic sensors, enabling advanced safety features. The SmartZone and front aero wing continuously collect information through forward-facing sensors, a heated radar module, and camera. Polestar now says that this is a “signature” of the company’s design.

In the cabin, Polestar has two closed-loop driver monitoring cameras that will track the driver’s eyes to emphasize safer driving. “The cameras monitor the driver’s eyes and can trigger warning messages, sounds and even an emergency stop function when detecting a distracted, drowsy or disconnected driver,” Polestar said.

111 kWh battery pack, 379-mile WLTP-rated range, heat pump

Polestar 3 will pack a 111 kWh battery pack offering a generous but preliminary range rating of 379 miles rated by the WLTP. Expect this number to be lower when the EPA tests the vehicle, which has not happened quite yet, according to the agency’s Vehicle Database.

Polestar’s 111 kWh battery pack features prismatic cells housed in a protective aluminum case, reinforced by boron steel and liquid cooling. Polestar also made a heat pump standard on the Polestar 3, helping with efficiency and range degradation, especially in colder climates.

Polestar 3 Order Availability, optional Pilot Pack with LiDAR from Luminar

Polestar said the Polestar 3 will be available for order today. Polestar 3 orders with an optional Pilot Pack with LiDAR from Luminar will be available from Q2 2023. This package adds a supplemental control unit from NVIDIA, three more cameras, four ultrasonic sensors, and cleaning for both front and rear-view cameras. “This enables enhanced 3D scanning of the car’s surroundings in greater detail and helps prepare the car for autonomous driving,” Polestar said.

Production to begin in China, Q4 2023 Deliveries

Initial production will start at Volvo’s facility in Chengdu, China, in an incremental ramp-up phase, Polestar said, which is set to begin in mid-2023. Its launch price is €89,990 ($87,110). The first deliveries will take place in Q4 2023.

Volvo’s Ridgeville, South Carolina facility will build the vehicle to supply North American and other markets. Production will switch from China to the United States, and initial deliveries of units produced in South Carolina will begin in mid-2024.

