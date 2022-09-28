Polestar 3, the company’s first SUV, to be unveiled October 12

By

Polestar announced today that it would unveil its first all-electric SUV, labeled the Polestar 3, at an event in Copenhagen, Denmark, on October 12.

Polestar is owned by Volvo and Geely Motors from China and has released several electric vehicle designs in the past several years. The Polestar 1 was the company’s first released vehicle, produced in extremely limited quantities from 2019 to 2021. The Polestar 2 was then unveiled in February 2019 and started deliveries in 2020. It now has the Polestar 3, 4, 5, and 6 all under development.

However, the Polestar 3 is the company’s first all-electric SUV, and could quickly become the company’s best-selling product due to its body style alone. Just as the Model 3 sedan from Tesla established the company as a mass-market automaker, it was not going to be the automaker’s best-selling vehicle. The Model Y crossover eventually came out and became Tesla’s best-selling vehicle, just as CEO Elon Musk said in 2020.

Polestar will look to have the same momentum-building effects with the Polestar 3. Describing the vehicle as a “powerful, design-led electric performance SUV that appeals to the senses with a distinct shape,” engineers at Polestar looked to encapsulate the pure design of the modern SUV through proportions, stance, and aerodynamics, three variables that increase efficiency in EVs.

Internally, the Polestar 3 will also feature best-in-class tech thanks to a centralized core processor from NVIDIA, and advanced safety systems from Volvo and other industry leaders like Zenseact, Luminar, and Smart Eye.

In performance metrics, the Polestar 3 offers a rear-biased dual-motor powertrain with torque vectoring for increased traction and control. Standard, adaptive dual-chamber air suspension and active dampers allow the Polestar 3 to switch between comfort or firm suspension settings, adjusting every two milliseconds.

With the optional Performance Pack, the Polestar 3 will utilize 517 horsepower and 671 lb.-ft of torque. That’s all Polestar is giving us, at least for now, as the unveiling is set for October 12 on a live stream at 1 P.M. EST.

