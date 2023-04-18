By

Polestar has unveiled the fastest production vehicle it has ever made, the Polestar 4 SUV Coupe.

The SUV Coupe segment is easily one of the most unique on the market. While sleeker than a traditional SUV offering, these vehicles retain the higher ground clearance of their SUV siblings and often come with a laundry list of quirks. That is precisely the case with Polestar’s newest offering, the Polestar 4 SUV Coupe.

As stated above, the Polestar 4 retains the ground clearance of its Polestar 3 full-size SUV cousin. Still, its profile is more similar to its Polestar 2 sedan and Precept Concept vehicle siblings. Moreover, in following the trend of the segment, the Polestar 4 is chock-full of design quirkiness.

As noted by many an automotive journalist, the Polestar 4 lacks a rear window, instead opting for a system of cameras that provide the driver a complete view around the vehicle. Further, looking at the vehicle’s side, it has some of the most aggressively carved door panels on the market, second only to the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which has famously used the aggressive angularity between the wheels to “visually slim” the vehicle.

“With Polestar 4, we have taken a fundamental new approach to SUV coupé design,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. “Rather than simply modifying an existing SUV, giving it a faster roofline and, as a result, compromising elements like rear headroom and comfort, we have designed Polestar 4 from the ground up as a new breed of SUV coupé that celebrates rear occupant comfort and experience.”

Moving on from Polestar’s intriguing design language, the Swedish automaker’s offering packs an impressive set of specs, backing the company’s statement; “our fastest production vehicle to date.” The Polestar 4 will be available in either dual-motor all-wheel-drive or single-motor rear-wheel-drive, and with its top trim (dual-motor), the SUV Coupe will rocket to 60mph in just 3.8 seconds. This rapid acceleration is made possible by 544 horsepower and 506 pound-feet of torque.

For those looking for the more tame single-motor option, the Polestar 4 provides an ample 272 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque.

Doubling down on its performance chops, the dual-motor equipped high-performance variant also comes with a “semi-active” suspension system, allowing the driver to tweak settings between performance and comfort.

The final option that buyers will choose from is between standard range or long range battery sizes. With the massive 102kWh battery, drivers can expect a max range of 335 miles with the dual motor variant or 373 miles with the single motor. Polestar has not yet released specifications for its standard range version but is expected to do so shortly, ahead ovehicle’sicle’s production launch in China.

The Polestar 4 will first be available in China during the fourth quarter of this year, while the rest of the world will need to wait until the first half of 2024. Polestar is beginning production of the vehicle in China but expects to expand production to other locations as it expands the regions it will sell in.

Besides the eye-watering performance metricsvehicle’sicle’s price may be the most surprising specification announced by Polestar today. Starting at $60,000 when it finally makes its way to the United States, or 60,000 Euros when it eventually becomes available across the pond, the Polestar 4 is quite aggressively priced, putting it essentially in line with the higher performance Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach-E, and significantly below larger offerings such as Polestar’s own 3 (full-size SUV), the Tesla Model X, or Rivian R1S.

