Polestar taps Google’s latest in-car tech

Polestar vehicles will utilize Google’s latest in-car tech, and the new additions will be showcased by the tech company at CES 2023 this week in Las Vegas.

Polestar plans to debut Google’s new HD map in the Polestar 3 when it is eventually delivered to customers, while the currently available Polestar 2 will be equipped with new remote actions.

The Polestar 3 will be the first vehicle in the world to feature the Google HD map, which the company describes as:

“…a comprehensive map that provides highly detailed and up-to-date road information. With the HD map, Polestar will be able to combine its vehicle sensor technology and Google’s precise lane-level and localization data to facilitate driver assistance features like Pilot Assist, as well as future autonomous driving functionality.”

Meanwhile, owners of the Polestar 2 can remotely control their car by using a Google Assistant-enabled device. Polestar shows several prompts that Google could assist with, including “Hey Google, warm up my car,” and “Hey Google, what’s the charge level in my car?”

The Google Assistant device would reply with an answer like “Your battery is at 80%, giving you a range of 208 miles,” Polestar said.

The new Google-based functions will only be available in the United States, at least initially. Polestar expects the new features to roll out in other markets “over time,” it said.

