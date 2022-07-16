Return To Space documentary nominated for an Emmy

By

Return to Space, the Netflix documentary about Elon Musk and SpaceX’s two-decade mission to send NASA astronauts back to the International Space Station and revolutionize space travel was nominated for an Emmy Award.

The documentary was nominated for Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score).

Released in April 2022, the film shared the story of SpaceX from its Falcon 1 and reusable Falcon 9 to the Crew Dragon Demo-2. The latter was launched on May 30, 2020, with NASA astronauts, Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken aboard.

The Emmy Nomination Is A Win For Dreamers

The story of SpaceX and it’s almost failure is an inspiration for many dreamers who are scared of failing. It is often the fear of failure that holds many people back. Elon Musk, however, looks at failure from a different perspective.

He once said in a well-known quote that failure is an option.

“Failure is an option here. If things are not failing you are not innovating.”

I think this teaches us to perceive failure as a part of the journey to success instead of the end of that journey. It changes the entire mentality around failure.

This is what makes him a hero to many dreamers. He reminds us that not only is it okay to fail as long as you never give up on yourself. You must also keep working hard and try not to doubt yourself.

Dreams do come true, but not by magic. It takes hard work and believing in yourself enough to make it happen. You have to believe that your dream is important.

post ad here

An Important Dream–An American Dream

Elon Musk not only believed his dream was important, but he believed that it would be something that would help humanity in the long run.

This drive to help humanity, I think, is what pushed Elon Musk to never give up.

SpaceX is the ream of an immigrant who loved America so much that he became a citizen.

The dream of one man, who had his heart set on Mars, is inspiring many others to dream. And to believe in their dreams.

And now, the documentary about this mission has been nominated for an Emmy Award.

Return To Space documentary nominated for an Emmy