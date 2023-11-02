Revel opens up first EV fast-charging station in Queens with BP Richards

By

Revel has opened up its first electric vehicle fast-charging station in Queens with BP Richards, it announced, adding 14 plugs capable of providing up to 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes to its city-wide charger infrastructure.

The new LIC Superhub is located in the accessory garage of the JACX, a 1.2 million square foot mixed-use development in Long Island City.

Its opening was marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. and Revel CEO Frank Reig.

“I’m thrilled to celebrate the first public fast charging station in Long Island City alongside Revel, which promises to be a great addition to our borough’s sustainability progress,” Richards Jr. said. “We’re adding to our goal of building a greener and more resilient Queens by going from one of climate change’s biggest victims to becoming a hub of sustainability and carbon neutrality through programs like the Champlain Hudson Power Express, through leading the city in solar panel installations, through net-zero communities like Arverne East and now through powering the electric vehicle revolution.”

Credit: Revel Credit: Revel

Revel is expanding its public fast-charging network to more than 300 plugs across New York within the next year. Queens, Brooklyn, and Lower Manhattan will continue to be getting more plugs, including two 60-plug Superhubs that will be the largest public fast-charging EV stations in the Western Hemisphere. Bronx and Harlem will get their first soon as well.

Revel became a popular name in the EV space when it purchased Tesla Model 3s for its ride-sharing service a few years ago. Since then, it has expanded its fleet of vehicles to 0ver 500 Model 3s, Model Ys, and Kia Niro EVs.

The company also employs over 1,500 full-time W2 drivers with benefits and health care.

The expansion of its charging network provides more options to EV drivers in busy New York City, and with plans to add even more locations, it will solidify a solid third-party EV infrastructure in various NYC boroughs.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Revel opens up first EV fast-charging station in Queens with BP Richards