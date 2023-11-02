Jim Cramer tries to give Tesla Cybertruck synopsis and gets it all wrong

By

Jim Cramer tried to give a synopsis of the Tesla Cybertruck on CNBC this morning, and it seemed that he got it all wrong.

Cramer has been one of the most notable names in financial television for the past two decades. However, his charismatic and abrasive personality has undoubtedly not been appealing to everyone.

In the past, Cramer has been extremely bullish on Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk.

Cramer was vocally supportive of Tesla, its move to split the stock several years ago, its ideation behind batteries, and was a big believer in the stock, calling it everything from “good” to “legit.”

Additionally, Cramer was critical of J.D. Power’s review of Tesla’s quality in a survey, which pointed out defects in its builds, calling it “nonsense.”

However, it appears that Cramer has changed his mind completely regarding Tesla, and cast stones in the direction of the company’s upcoming Cybertruck.

Cramer questions whether Tesla can sell 50,000 units of the pickup, although Musk already said on last month’s Earnings Call that the Cybertruck has 1,000,000 reservations. Additionally, other pre-order trackers have estimated as many as 2,000,000.

JIM CRAMER ON ELON MUSK: “I wonder whether this man can sell even 50,000 of the 200,000 Cybertrucks” pic.twitter.com/vnnvvaH3hZ — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) November 2, 2023

Cramer also claims that the Cybertruck will cost “100k,” even though Tesla has not released pricing and various sketchy and speculative posts have circulated through the internet.

Tesla has two configurations of the Cybertruck approved for sale: a dual motor and a tri-motor, which were revealed in a VIN decoder.

However, these were priced at $49,990 and $69,990 four years ago when they were unveiled. Even with inflation, these trucks are not projected to cost $100,000.

Cramer also claims the truck has a lesser payload capacity than a Ford Maverick, a small pickup, which rates at 1,500 lbs.

Tesla lists on its website that the Cybertruck’s payload capacity is “up to 3,500 pounds.”

Cramer spouted out various falsehoods during his appearance on CNBC today, and it is a shame that anyone watching who did not do their own research will believe that what he said was true.

The Cybertruck will be delivered for the first time on November 30 at Gigafactory Texas, and pricing will likely be confirmed at the delivery event Tesla is holding.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Jim Cramer tries to give Tesla Cybertruck synopsis and gets it all wrong