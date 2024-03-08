Rivian CEO announces 68,000 R2 reservations in less than 24 hours

By

The Rivian R2 appears to have received a very warm welcome from the electric vehicle community. Less than 24 hours since the all-electric crossover SUV was unveiled, Rivian has taken over 68,000 reservations for the R2.

The milestone was quite impressive for an automaker like Rivian. For context, Rivian revealed the R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV in November 2018. In November 2022 — four years after the vehicles were unveiled — Rivian noted that it had secured over 114,000 pre-orders for the R1T and R1S.

This means that in less than 24 hours, the Rivian R2 secured 59% of the pre-orders that the R1T and R1S received over a four-year period. Considering that the Rivian R2 is still some time away and the vehicle was not available for test rides during its unveiling event, the R2’s 68,000 reservations are a notable vote of confidence for the company.

In less than 24 hours, we’ve taken more than 68,000 R2 reservations. We are thrilled to see this vehicle resonate so strongly with our community! pic.twitter.com/tEIBhwlJQC — RJ Scaringe (@RJScaringe) March 8, 2024

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe shared the R2’s reservation milestone in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Rivian R2 is expected to compete in the increasingly competitive all-electric crossover SUV segment, which is currently populated by vehicles like the Tesla Model Y, the Ford Mustang Mach-E, and the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The Rivian R2 could very well be a notable presence in its segment, thanks to its future-forward yet conventional SUV silhouette, expected +300-mile range, sub-3-second 0-60 mph time, and $45,000 starting price.

The Rivian R2 will initially be built at the company’s Normal, Il plant. First deliveries of the R2 are expected to begin in the second half of 2026.

