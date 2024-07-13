By

Tesla has officially started offering range upgrades in the U.S. for the recently retired Model Y rear-wheel-drive (RWD) vehicles, after the company said it would launch range improvements for the electric vehicle (EV) just a couple of months ago.

After Tesla replaced the former RWD Model Y with a new RWD Long Range configuration in May, CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla would soon be offering range upgrades for owners of the old entry-level variant. Now, Tesla has followed through on that promise, as some owners have started seeing the option to add an “energy boost” range increase to their RWD Model Y units.

Tesla launched “energy boost” add-ons on Friday in the mobile app for owners of the Model Y RWD, offering either 30 or 50 miles of additional range, depending on the batteries owners have. Some customers will be able to purchase the software-locked 30-mile range upgrade for $1,000, while others will see the option for a 50-mile range improvement for $1,600.

Energy Boost upgrade now available for US Model Y RWD owners — allowing you to travel even further on a single charge – Gain up to 50 miles of additional range with an over-the-air software update 🔋 – Purchase in the Tesla App under Upgrades > Software Updates > Buy > Energy… pic.twitter.com/L9S0WxXiGS — Tesla North America (@tesla_na) July 13, 2024

Although Musk previously said that software-locked range improvements would offer between 40 and 60 miles of extra range for $1,500 to $2,000, the upgrades will likely still come as a welcome surprise for those looking to add to their EV’s range—despite not being exactly what was originally mentioned.

Tesla launched the Model Y RWD Long Range as the new base-level option for the electric SUV a couple of months ago, offering roughly 320 miles of charge. For most, the software-locked upgrades will bring their earlier Model Y RWD units almost up to par with the newly launched model.

The news also comes as there has been much speculation about an upcoming Model Y “Juniper” refresh, which Tesla and Musk have said repeatedly will not be hitting the market this year. Still, the EV is expected to get a new simplified redesign at some point, not unlike what Tesla did for the upgraded Model 3 this and last year.

