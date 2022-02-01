Rivian demonstrates R1T’s eight Drive Modes, from “Sport” to “Rock Crawl” and everything in between

By

Rivian recently announced eight Drive Modes for its R1T pickup truck. The R1T Drive Modes give owners more control of their all-electric pickup trucks, especially during their outdoor adventures.

Each Drive Mode adjusts the ride height, suspension stiffness, accelerator response, and other performance metrics of the R1T while on or off the road. Drivers can set the ride height of the R1T with each drive mode from lowest 252mm/9.9in to Max 392mm/15.4in. Drivers can also adjust the ride height to Low 267mm/10.5in, Standard 302mm/11.9in, and High 342mm/13.5in.

Drive Modes give you unprecedented control over the R1T’s capabilities. Eight modes let drivers adjust ride height, suspension stiffness, accelerator pedal response and more to optimize for comfort, efficiency or performance in any terrain.https://t.co/RQiWBR1PrI pic.twitter.com/RkMMzPIJa8 — Rivian (@Rivian) January 31, 2022

Drivers can also adjust the Ride of the R1T to either Soft or Stiff. They can control Brake Regen opting for either Standard or High. For Stability, R1T owners can choose to turn it off, on, or opt for Reduced stability. It seems like each drive mode also adjusts the torque of the vehicle.

A Rivian video directed by Rupert Walker showed each Drive Mode in action. The R1T used in the video was a factory-standard, 835 horsepower, quad-motor variant. Sport Drive Mode was the first one featured in the video. Each of the Drive Mode and its configurations is listed below.

Sport Drive Mode

Ride Height: LOW 267mm/10.5in

Ride: STIFF

Brake Regen: STANDARD

Stability: REDUCED

Off-Road Drift Drive Mode

Ride Height: STANDARD 302MM/11.9IN

Ride: STIFF

Brake Regen: HIGH

Stability: OFF

All-Purpose Drive Mode

Ride Height: STANDARD

Ride: SOFT

Brake Regen: STANDARD

Stability: ON

Off-Road Auto Drive Mode

Ride Height: HIGH 342mm/13.5in

Ride: SOFT

Brake Regen: STANDARD

Stability: ON

Off-Road Rock Crawl Drive Mode

Ride Height: HIGH 342mm/13.5in

Ride: STIFF

Brake Regen: HIGH

Stability: ON

Off-Road Rally Drive Mode

Ride Height: STANDARD 302mm/11.9in

Ride: STIFF

Brake Regen: HIGH

Stability: REDUCED

Conserve Drive Mode

Ride Height: LOWEST 252mm/9.9in

Ride: SOFT

Brake Regen: HIGH

Stability: ON

Towing Drive Mode

Ride Height: STANDARD 302mm/11.9in

Ride: STIFF

Brake Regen: HIGH

Stability: ON

