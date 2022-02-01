Rivian demonstrates R1T’s eight Drive Modes, from “Sport” to “Rock Crawl” and everything in between

Rivian recently announced eight Drive Modes for its R1T pickup truck. The R1T Drive Modes give owners more control of their all-electric pickup trucks, especially during their outdoor adventures.
Each Drive Mode adjusts the ride height, suspension stiffness, accelerator response, and other performance metrics of the R1T while on or off the road. Drivers can set the ride height of the R1T with each drive mode from lowest 252mm/9.9in to Max 392mm/15.4in. Drivers can also adjust the ride height to Low 267mm/10.5in, Standard 302mm/11.9in, and High 342mm/13.5in.
Drivers can also adjust the Ride of the R1T to either Soft or Stiff. They can control Brake Regen opting for either Standard or High. For Stability, R1T owners can choose to turn it off, on, or opt for Reduced stability. It seems like each drive mode also adjusts the torque of the vehicle.
A Rivian video directed by Rupert Walker showed each Drive Mode in action. The R1T used in the video was a factory-standard, 835 horsepower, quad-motor variant. Sport Drive Mode was the first one featured in the video. Each of the Drive Mode and its configurations is listed below.
Sport Drive Mode
- Ride Height: LOW 267mm/10.5in
- Ride: STIFF
- Brake Regen: STANDARD
- Stability: REDUCED
Off-Road Drift Drive Mode
- Ride Height: STANDARD 302MM/11.9IN
- Ride: STIFF
- Brake Regen: HIGH
- Stability: OFF
All-Purpose Drive Mode
- Ride Height: STANDARD
- Ride: SOFT
- Brake Regen: STANDARD
- Stability: ON
Off-Road Auto Drive Mode
- Ride Height: HIGH 342mm/13.5in
- Ride: SOFT
- Brake Regen: STANDARD
- Stability: ON
Off-Road Rock Crawl Drive Mode
- Ride Height: HIGH 342mm/13.5in
- Ride: STIFF
- Brake Regen: HIGH
- Stability: ON
Off-Road Rally Drive Mode
- Ride Height: STANDARD 302mm/11.9in
- Ride: STIFF
- Brake Regen: HIGH
- Stability: REDUCED
Conserve Drive Mode
- Ride Height: LOWEST 252mm/9.9in
- Ride: SOFT
- Brake Regen: HIGH
- Stability: ON
Towing Drive Mode
- Ride Height: STANDARD 302mm/11.9in
- Ride: STIFF
- Brake Regen: HIGH
- Stability: ON
