Rivian has seemingly launched its first TV advertisement

Rivian has launched what appears to be its first television ad for the R1T and R1S, as spotted over the weekend by one viewer.

Ahead of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix on Sunday morning, X user AdamUCF spotted the Rivian advertisement on TV, highlighting a handful of shots of the recently refreshed R1S SUV and R1T pickup. Other users in the thread noted that they had also seen the ad on YouTube TV, while some criticized the ad for being fairly simplistic, not showing much of the vehicles, and being too much like a traditional vehicle ad.

Just spotted a @Rivian TV ad in the runup to the F1 British Grand Prix. Pretty sure this is Rivian’s first TV ad@RivianTrackr @Hilbe @RivianUpdates pic.twitter.com/8v495E7JC1 — Adam (@adamUCF) July 7, 2024

While Rivian has shared a few other advertisements in the past, the company has had a rather conservative approach to ads, doing only a few here and there. Not unlike Tesla’s advertising approach, Rivian seems to have been ramping up advertising efforts over the last several months.

Rivian launched the next-generation versions of the R1T and R1S last month, featuring the addition of a quad-motor variant, and a number of design simplifications that make them more cost-effective to build.

The electric vehicle (EV) maker also debuted its Autonomy Platform alongside the launch, set to be developed in-house.

A few weeks ago, Volkswagen also announced a $5 billion investment into Rivian, and the automakers plan to collaborate on software for upcoming EV platforms.

Rivian also unveiled its upcoming R2 platform in March, set to be a slightly smaller version of the current R1 line. The automaker also went on to surprise viewers by unveiling the R3 platform, introducing a budget-friendly compact EV to the company’s repertoire in a few years.

