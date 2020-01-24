Rivian readies for big R1T and R1S Open House event in Tesla’s backyard, San Francisco

Rivian will be holding an Open House event in Tesla Country this weekend, where the billion-dollar electric car startup will showcase the highly-anticipated R1T electric pickup truck and R1S Sport Utility Vehicle in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Teslarati obtained a copy of the invitation to the exclusive event for Rivian reservation holders. The “Rivian Open House” will take place this weekend, January 25th and 26th from 12 PM to 8 PM PST, at the outdoor enthusiast Proof Lab venue n Mill Valley, California.

Past events have allowed Rivian reservation holders to get a close look at the two all-electric adventure vehicles that the company plans to produce from its massive manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois.

This weekend’s Bay Area event comes on the heels of Rivian’s North American tour across Georgia, Seattle and its home town of Normal, Illinois. The events have given reservation holders and Rivian enthusiasts the opportunity to mingle with one another, while interacting with Rivian engineers and company executives, including CEO RJ Scaringe.

The invitation to Rivian’s San Francisco event. (Credit: Rivian)

Past events have also offered surprises in the form of never-before-seen colors for the quad motor R1T pickup. At the company’s Seattle event, Rivian unveiled a new blue color for the Tank Turn-capable vehicle, bolstering its color-palette of Silver and Green. A white R1T was spotted alongside its silver counterpart at an automotive event in Argentina last year. To our knowledge, the white R1T has never been showcased to the public in North America, making it highly likely that Rivian will surprise this weekend’s event attendees with a formal debut of the white color variant.

Rivian’s decision to hold an event in the San Francisco Bay Area – an area famed for technological innovation and arguably best known as home to Tesla and as the land of electric vehicles – can be seen as a bold statement that the electric carmaker is more than ready to satisfy demands of the consumer market.

With support from e-commerce giant Amazon and legacy automaker Ford, to name a few, Rivian is primed to begin the first production of the R1T pickup truck later this year.