Rivian shares details about the R1T’s premium cabin and its amenities

Rivian released details of the R1T pickup truck’s interior, specifically those quipped with the company’s Adventure Package and Forest Edge interior. Based on the features outlined by the company, it is evident that Rivian brought its A-game when it fitted the all-electric pickup truck with its features and amenities.

Immediately noticeable in the R1T is its generous number of storage options. In both the first and second row, storage spaces are abound. There’s an open 14×11-inch space under the center display, a 33-inch wide storage bin under the R1T back seats, and smaller storage pullouts under the driver and passenger seats. These are complemented by four retractable cup holders and space for one 40-ounce water bottle in each door’s cargo compartment.

Similar to Tesla’s interior, which keeps sustainability in mind, the Rivian R1T is fitted with vegan leather seats. Even the vehicle’s microfiber headliner is made from 100% recycled materials, and its lightweight Chilewich floormats are designed to be easily taken off, hosed down, and replaced. These, together with other smudge-resistant accents in the interior, ensure that owners can keep their R1Ts (relatively) clean while they enjoying the outdoors.

The R1T’s main controls are accessed through the all-electric pickup’s 16-inch center display, which provides pertinent information such as weather and climate controls thanks to its 4G connection. A 6.5-inch rear display, placed at the back of the center console, is also present. Six USB Type-C ports are placed around the cabin: two in the center console, two in the rear center console, and two more in the back of the front seat headrests. A wireless charger is also available, as well as a 12V outlet and a 120V outlet.

A possible favorite feature of Rivian R1T could be its capability to act as a Wi-Fi hotspot using its onboard 4G connection. This feature would likely be appreciated by owners who tend to travel with kids that love to access their favorite streaming services on their devices. Other toys and tools in the vehicle include a 1000-lumen flashlight and a weatherproof Camp Speaker with a dedicated low bass campground mode to keep owners’ sonic footprint from disturbing wildlife and fellow campers. An optional 130-piece Rivian Field Kit, which includes emergency essentials like a rescue blanket, poncho, and fold-up shovel, is also available.

The full details of the Rivian R1T Adventure Package with Forest Edge interior could be accessed here.

Rivian shares details about the R1T’s premium cabin and its amenities