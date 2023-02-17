Rivian R1T Max Pack delivery window moves to Q2 2023

By

Rivian sent emails to R1T Max Pack reservation holders, informing them that deliveries are delayed until the second quarter of 2023.

“We are working hard to get your R1T to you as soon as possible. In January, R1T Preorder Holders with Max pack configurations were told you would receive a new delivery window estimate in late February,” said Rivian in a letter to Max Pack preorder holders.

“Unfortunately, we will need to adjust that timing to April as we continue to make the necessary changes to the configurator so you can choose between the Max pack with standard Dual-Motor or the Max pack with enhanced Dual-Motor,” the company explained further.

Preorder holders who ordered R1Ts with the Max battery pack commented on the email in Rivian Forums. One user, Jumacao, shared the contents of Rivian’s email and wondered if the Max Pack or the Cybertruck would reach customers first. Another member of the forum, Chase, believed that the R1T Max Pack delivery delay was because of a production issue.

In December 2022, Rivian sent Max Pack + Quad Motor preorder holders a letter. The company informed customers that R1 orders with Max Pack + Quad Motor configurations would not be available on Rivian’s configurator beginning in 2023.

As of this writing, the R1T Quad Motor AWD variant is only available with Rivian’s Large Battery Pack. The R1S Quad-Motor AWD is also only available with the Large Pack. Customers will need to pay an additional $8,000 for the Quad-Motor AWD R1T or R1S and $6,000 for the Large Pack.

Rivian’s December email mentioned offering two versions of the R1T Dual-Motor AWD variant: Standard and Enhanced. Rivian’s recent email about the R1T Max Pack suggests that the company plans to release Enhanced Dual-Motor AWD in the second quarter.

Performance is the main difference between the two Dual-Motor versions. The Enhanced Dual-Motor R1T has 700 HP, compared to the Standard’s 600 HP. The Enhanced version is also quicker, with the capability of doing 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds. The Standard Dual-Motor R1T runs 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds.

Rivian plans to reach out to R1T Max Pack preorder holders in April to discuss estimated delivery windows.

