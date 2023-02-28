Rivian R1T pulls out stuck 38,000 pound semi and trailer from snowy ditch

By

A Rivian R1T was used to pull out a stuck 38,000-pound semi-truck and trailer from a snowy ditch.

The Rivian R1T is the clear choice for those looking for the highest-performance electric truck possible. The R1T’s incredible quad motor setup, producing 835 horsepower and 908 pound-feet of torque, makes it an incredibly powerful truck and one of the fastest electric vehicles you can buy, period. That performance has been shown off today as a quad motor Rivian R1T was used to pull out a 38,000-pound semi-truck and trailer.

The video posted by RivianUpdates on Twitter shows the enthusiastic owner helping a stuck truck driver just south of Moab, Utah.

Ironically, the criticism most often leveled towards electric pickups generally is their lack of ability to tow, but this video quickly puts those concerns to rest. The video was initially posted by Mylo Fowler on his Youtube channel but has quickly made its way across social media.

Fowler came across the stopped semi while driving on a highway just south of Moab, Utah, but was luckily able to quickly help get the truck unstuck with his R1T, shredding tires the entire time.

This is far from the first time an electric truck has been used to tow obscenely large weights. The Ford F150 Lightning famously showed off its performance by pulling a set of train cars, while the Tesla Cybertruck showed off by pulling a Ford F150 during a tug of war.

Rivian is on the road toward hitting higher production levels than ever before. Furthermore, thanks to an all-new production line making Rivian’s new dual motor setup, customers will have more choices than ever when they go to get the best Rivian for them.

Rivian is expected to release significantly more details about its plans for the new year at its Q4 2022 earnings call later today. With a record high of roughly 114,000 truck reservations last reported at the end of Q3 2022, Rivian hopefully has a lot of good news to report.

With electric trucks, like the Rivian R1T, becoming increasingly popular in the United States, there is no doubt we will see more and more of these “Toyota Tundra/NASA shuttle” moments with electric trucks. In complete honesty, I can’t wait to see all of them.

What do you think of the article? Do you have any comments, questions, or concerns? Shoot me an email at william@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @WilliamWritin. If you have news tips, email us at tips@teslarati.com!

Rivian R1T pulls out stuck 38,000 pound semi and trailer from snowy ditch