Audi EV market competitiveness potentially dampened by lack of price cut

By

The Audi Chief of Europe has stated the brand will not follow Tesla in introducing a price cut on its electric vehicles.

Audi, much like many other premium German brands, has faced dramatically increased competition following the entrance of Tesla into its luxury-high-performance market. And while Audi’s Chief of Europe has stated that the company will not follow its new rival in introducing an EV price cut, some worry that it is losing its competitive edge.

“We have our very own pricing policy,” Jens Puttfarcken told Automobilwoche. “We take such a step when it is necessary for the Audi brand.” But looking at Audi’s pricing of its vehicles currently, it may be forced to alter pricing now more than ever.

In Europe, Audi sells three fully electric models, each with numerous variants and body styles, but the base prices give the best indication of Audi’s pricing strategy. The lineup starts with the most affordable Audi EV, the Q4 e-tron starting at 51,900 euros ($54,975), then progresses to the much larger Q8 e-tron beginning at 74,400 euros ($78,808), and culminates with the e-tron GT starting at an eyewatering 104,000 euros ($110,163).

In comparison, while the Tesla Model S and Model X are certainly priced above the Audi e-tron GT and Q8 e-tron, respectively, the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y dramatically undercut Audi’s Q4 offering, both of which start below the 50,000 euro mark. Both Teslas outclass the Q4 e-tron in range, 285 miles for the base Model Y compared to 265 miles for the base Q4 e-tron, and performance, with the base Model Y producing 271 horsepower while the base Q4 e-tron produces 201.

As a result of this price and performance gap, Tesla, and traditional Audi competitors, such as Mercedes and BMW, have begun to separate from Audi in terms of sales volumes. In the best showing of this, the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 have continually traded off as being the most popular vehicle in Germany, stealing the crown from the regional favorite, the Volkswagen Golf. Meanwhile, Audi’s Q4 e-tron mass offering has yet to achieve the same sales success.

As the EV market, particularly in Europe, has grown in popularity and competitiveness, Audi is finally feeling the results of its higher-priced vehicles compared to the market. And while the Audi chief may resist the pressure to cut prices currently, it remains unclear if that will result in any positive growth in sales for the company.

What do you think of the article? Do you have any comments, questions, or concerns? Shoot me an email at william@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @WilliamWritin. If you have news tips, email us at tips@teslarati.com!

Audi EV market competitiveness potentially dampened by lack of price cut