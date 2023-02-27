Rivian investors optimistic ahead of Q4 earnings call

By

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock jumped by over 6.5% today ahead of the automaker’s Q4 2022 earnings call tomorrow.

Rivian has had a tough past 12 months. Despite dramatically ramping production and likely only narrowly missing its production goal for 2022, its stock has plummeted by over 70% since the same time last year. Nonetheless, many Rivian investors remain optimistic, as seen in the company’s share price, which has jumped ahead of the company’s earnings call tomorrow.

Rivian’s earnings call is anticipated to be a mixed bag. While many analysts believe that Rivian only narrowly missed its production goal of 25,000 vehicles in 2022, the anticipation on Wall Street is that the company maintained a negative cash flow of roughly $1.7 billion during Q4. By being narrowly off of its 25,000 vehicle production target, Rivian likely produced roughly 8,000 vehicles, netting them an estimated $720 million in revenue.

But it’s not all bad news. Rivian last reported reservations as high as 114,000 by the end of Q3 2022, and many investment firms hold ambitious stock price targets for the company. Walls Fargo has the most conservative goal for the company at only $18, but Barclays, Morgan Stanley, and Deutsche Bank have each placed their stock price targets at $28. The most optimistic view comes from Japanese firm Mizuho, which has set its price target at $42.

Rivian investors certainly have a lot to look forward to, which is likely another contributor to today’s heightened stock price.

Rivian recently started a new next-generation production line for its dual motor drivetrain, allowing the automaker to increase the number of customers it serves each quarter dramatically. Further, Rivian’s ever-popular “Adventure Network” of DC fast chargers has finally reached the United States East Coast, with more chargers and service stations to follow.

As usual, Rivian’s earnings call comes with significant pressure for the company and its CEO, RJ Scaringe. However, with the company’s stock offering finally beginning to recover, its investors are signaling their optimism. Hopefully, this will motivate the company to continue to work hard and introduce vehicles quickly.

William is not an investor in Rivian.

