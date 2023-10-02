Rivian (RIVN) beats Q3 analyst estimates with 15,564 deliveries

By

Rivian released its third-quarter production and delivery numbers on Monday, and while the electric pickup maker is still far behind Tesla, the company has beaten analyst delivery estimates for all three quarters this year.

In Q3, Rivian delivered 15,564 vehicles and produced 16,304, according to the company’s website in an announcement on Monday. The delivery total marks a 136 percent jump year over year and a 23 percent increase from Q2, and it beat FactSet analyst delivery estimates of 14,000, which dropped from 15,000 last month. The totals include the company’s R1T pickup and R1S SUV, the two passenger vehicles the Amazon-backed electric vehicle (EV) startup currently offers.

The figures also represent gradual production and delivery growth from Rivian’s Q1 and Q2 numbers, in which the automaker delivered 7,946 and 12,460 vehicles, respectively. Rivian said on Monday that the figures keep the company on track to reach its annual production target of 52,000 units, with a total of 39,691 vehicles produced so far this year.

Q3 numbers are in: Vehicles Produced: 16,304

In a press release, Rivian Vice President of Commercial Operations had this to say about the accomplishment:

“Q3 marks another milestone as we continue to ramp deliveries while adding more variety to our fleet, most recently adding our Dual Motor to the R1 platform. It has been truly incredible to see record after record fall as we achieved our most successful day, week, month, and quarter of deliveries respectively. I am in awe of all the teams from the factory to the field who rose to exceed expectations with over 136 percent growth in deliveries over Q3 2022 and over 23 percent QoQ growth. We are excited to enter Q4 with the same energy and focus to close out 2023 successfully.”

Rivian plans to announce its Q3 earnings on November 7 at 4:00 pm Eastern and the company will hold a follow-up webcast at 5:00 Eastern to discuss Q3 performance and business outlook. You can listen to the live webcast here.

The news also comes after Tesla reported 435,059 deliveries in the same quarter, remaining the dominant EV leader. Despite this, the figure represented a miss on analyst estimates for Tesla. However, the automaker predicted this drop would happen during its Q2 earnings call, citing production upgrades at its plants.

