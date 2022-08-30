Royal Caribbean will be the first in the cruise industry to adopt Starlink

By

Royal Caribbean Group announced that it plans to use SpaceX’s Starlink internet services to enhance its guests’ and crew members’ experience fleetwide. The company will install Starlink on its International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruise ships. And it will also add Starlink to all new vessels for the brands.

Royal Caribbean’s president and CEO, Jason Liberty, said that Starlink demonstrated the company’s ability to continue its purpose of delivering the best vacation experiences to its guests. This announcement makes Royal Caribbean the first in the cruise industry to adopt Starlink and the company said that deployment of the technology across the fleet will begin immediately.

It began with a trial onboard Freedom of the Seas which has already received positive feedback from both crew members and guests. The installation is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

“Our purpose as a company is to deliver the best vacation experiences to our guests responsibly, and this new offering, which is the biggest public deployment of Starlink’s high-speed internet in the travel industry so far, demonstrates our commitment to that purpose,” Liberty said.

“This technology will provide game-changing internet connectivity onboard our ships, enhancing the cruise experience for guests and crew alike. It will improve and enable more high-bandwidth activities like video streaming as well as activities like video calls. Using Starlink is one more example of our continued focus on innovation and excellence for our guests, our crew, the communities we visit, and our shareholders.”

“Our work with SpaceX is another example of how Royal Caribbean Group continues to lead the cruise industry in innovation and adoption of cutting-edge technology.”

SpaceX Vice President of Starlink Sales, Jonathan Hofeller, shared his thoughts emphasizing the company’s excitement about working with Royal Caribbean Group.

“Royal Caribbean Group selecting Starlink to provide high-speed, low-latency internet across their fleet will make their passengers’ getaways even more luxurious.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with Royal Caribbean Group to ensure travelers at sea can stay connected with a great internet experience.”

This announcement comes almost two months after SpaceX announced Starlink Maritime which provides oceangoing vessels with up to 350 Mbps download while at sea. The cost of Starlink Maritime includes a one-time hardware cost of $10,000 and a monthly payment of $5,000.

