Study reveals 43% of non-electric drivers considering EV for their next car

A survey from Accenture has indicated that more than half of drivers in several key automotive markets will likely go for an electric vehicle within the coming decade. A good portion of non-EV drivers today are also considering an electric car for their next purchase.

As noted by Accenture, its survey involves 6,000 car buyers across the United States, Italy, Germany, France, China, and Japan. The survey’s results show that there is a need for automakers to modify their strategy so that they can break into mainstream customers that are still wary of electric vehicles.

Overall, the results of the survey are positive for electric vehicles. A total of 47% of drivers noted that they are convinced the future belongs to electric cars. A total of 57% of drivers, on the other hand, are expected to adopt an electric vehicle within the next 10 years. A total of 43% of non-EV drivers are also considering an electric car for their next purchase.

Perhaps most importantly, 80% of the survey’s respondents noted that they consider reliability, safety, and price as major purchase criteria for their next vehicle purchase. With these results in mind, Accenture noted that it uncovered five distinct electric vehicle driver “minsdonas,” or customer segments for the EV market.

These “mindsonas” are the “Strategist,” which includes drivers who are already inclined towards high-end EVs; the “Individualist,” which includes drivers who are younger and prefer EVs for their tech; the “Carer,” who are environmentally-conscious drivers who view cars as practical tools; the “Conservative,” which include drivers who value reliability and remain hesitant about electric vehicles; and the “Frugal,” which are drivers that prioritize price the most.

As per Accenture, a total of 20% of its respondents could be classified within the “Strategist” mindsona segment; a total of 25% could be classified within the “Individualist” segment; a total of 21% can be classified within the “Carer” segment; a total of 17% can be classified within the “Conservative” segment; and 17% can be classified within the “Frugal” segment.

Accenture noted that so far, electric vehicles makers have thrived by tapping into the “Strategist” and “Individualist” segments, which are already drawn to the best and most technologically advanced cars in the market. Tomorrow’s mainstream customers, such as the “Carer,” “Conservative,” and “Frugal” drivers, on the other hand, prioritize different factors. Electric vehicle makers that can then offer EVs that correspond to the priorities of these customer segments will likely thrive as sustainable vehicles become more mainstream.

