Tesla recently announced that it has 10,000 Superchargers serving owners in Europe.

Tesla has more than 35,000 Superchargers worldwide, offering a recharge of up to 200 miles for around 15 minutes. EV chargers are necessary for the world to transition from fossil-fuel vehicles to all-electric battery-powered cars. The Supercharger Network contributes significantly to Tesla’s goals.

In November 2021, Tesla launched its Supercharger pilot program for other EV brands in Europe. The Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot program is expected to roll out in the United States soon.

“It’s always been our ambition to open the Supercharger network to Non-Tesla EVs, and by doing so, encourage more drivers to go electric,” noted the company about its Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot program. More customers using the Supercharger network enables faster expansion. Our goal is to learn and iterate quickly, while continuing to aggressively expand the network, so we can eventually welcome both Tesla and Non-Tesla drivers at every Supercharger worldwide.

The Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot program is available in select EU countries. It is currently available in France, The Netherlands, Norway, the United Kingdom, Spain, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and Iceland.

The EV automaker offers two Supercharger plans in Europe: one for Tesla owners and another for non-Tesla owners. Non-Tesla owners must download the Tesla app–version 4.2.3 or higher–to use Supercharger stalls. According to the company, Tesla drivers are charged the same price. On the other hand, rates for non-Tesla drivers vary depending on the site. They may view the charging price through the Tesla app.

Tesla celebrates 10,000 Superchargers in Europe