Tesla posts 2020 recap video showing impressive milestones amid pandemic

Tesla released a thank you video to the people that helped the company achieve tremendous achievements in 2020 amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Last year was not easy for everyone, with lockdowns and community quarantines being implemented across the globe. Given how chaotic 2020 was, it might be difficult to recall everything that happened to Tesla.

Tesla’s thank you video names all the impressive milestones it passed despite the past year’s challenges. Below are some of the milestones listed in the video.

Tesla’s Automotive Division

Giga Shanghai starts Made-in-China Model 3 deliveries at the beginning of 2020

Tesla breaks ground on Giga Berlin

Tesla produces its 1,000,000th vehicle

US Model Y deliveries start in late Q1

Tesla produces 102,672 vehicles and delivers 88,496 in Q1 2020

Tesla implements proper Covid guidelines to reopen following a mandatory Covid shutdown

Contactless deliveries were launched to make car purchases safer and easier despite the pandemic

Model Y deliveries begin in Canada

Tesla Model S becomes first production electric car with a 400-mile range

Tesla produces 82,272 vehicles and delivers 90,891 in Q2 2020

Tesla announces Gigafactory Texas

Tesla Model S Plaid completes record 1.30.327 lap at Laguna Seca

Tesla introduces custom 4680 cell during Battery Day and more

Tesla produces 145,036 cars and delivers 139,593 in Q3 2020

Giga Shanghai’s MIC Model 3 exports to Europe start

Tesla releases Full Self-Driving beta to first batch of testers

Tesla Supercharger Network grows up to 20,000 and counting

Tesla delivers half a million cars by the end of 2020

Tesla Energy

Giga New York builds Solar Roof for 1,000 homes in one week

Tesla installs 100,000th Powerwall

Tesla offers the lowest price for solar panels in America

Tesla begins work on world’s largest Megapack project in Moss Landing, CA

Tesla completes Powerpack battery expansion at the Hornsdale Power Reserve in Australia

TSLA shares

Tesla declares five-for-one-stock split in Q3 to make TSLA more accessible for retail investors

Tesla joins S&P 500 in Q4 2020

Each milestone could not have been achieved without the people behind Tesla, and the video seems to reflect that. Tesla seems adamant to keep its ball of success rolling in 2021.

This year started off with the announcement of the Tesla Plaid Model S and Plaid+ during the Q4 earnings call. Plaid Mode S deliveries are expected to start in the coming weeks. More Plaid Model S vehicles have been spotted in the Fremont Factory, hinting at possible late Q1 deliveries or early Q2 deliveries.

Giga Shanghai also announced the entrance of its locally-produced Model Y to the market. Deliveries started in early January. MIC Model 3 demand seems to be growing as well in Asia, particularly Japan. Tesla may also be looking into a project in India later this year.

Tesla’s 2020 thank you video to its employees could be accessed here.

