Tesla’s Apple Music integration could come as a Christmas gift

Tesla’s rumored integration of Apple Music could come as a Christmas Gift with the company’s nearly-annual Holiday Software Update.
Tesla has utilized music streaming platforms like Tidal and Spotify in its vehicles for several years, but Apple users have always felt slighted by the non-inclusion of the company’s streaming platform.
Apple users are generally loyal to the company’s products as their ability to work inclusively with one another provides convenience. Apple Music has 88 million users currently and accounts for 16 percent of the global streaming music market share, according to MIDiA, a research firm.
After recent images showing a Tesla vehicle at the Petersen Automotive Museum equipped with Apple Music integration, speculation persisted that it would imminently arrive in cars. A graphic with Santa also appeared inside the vehicle from the Petersen exhibit, hinting the streaming service be added as a part of the routinely immersive Holiday Software Update.
Now, TeslaScope is saying that Apple Music will be a part of Tesla’s Holiday Update, along with plenty of other features.
🎁 Tesla Holiday update? Here’s a first glimpse.
– Apple Music
– Improved music player you can move around and customize.
– MyQ garage support.
– Remote light show scheduling and remote emissions mode (requires mobile update)
– New games.
– and much more we can’t share yet. 😇
— Teslascope (@teslascope) December 7, 2022
TeslaScope has been incredibly reliable with updates to Tesla’s software, including FSD Beta releases. The site was the first to spot a potential revitalized version of the Tesla Referral Program, as it was mentioned in coding. Just weeks later, Tesla officially relaunched the Referral Program.
The introduction of Apple Music could be monumental for Tesla and the two companies conjunctively. As the perceived leaders of their respective sectors, Tesla’s introduction of Apple-led integration would likely be the start of more inclusive features later.
