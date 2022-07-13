Tesla asks owners in Texas to take stress off the grid with upcoming heat wave

By

Tesla is asking owners in Texas to avoid Supercharging their vehicles during peak hours as a heatwave is set to hit the Lone Star State.

On Wednesday, Tesla owners in Texas received messages that asked them to avoid charging their cars between the hours of 3 to 8 PM, if possible:

“A heat wave is expected to impact the grid in Texas over the next few days. The grid operator recommends to avoid charging during peak hours between 3pm and 8pm, if possible, to help statewide efforts to manage demand.”

The increase in temperature in Texas will cause residents to increase the usage of air conditioning systems, which will increase energy usage and put more stress on the grid. The hottest hours will occur between 3 and 8 PM, and owners are advised to charge their cars during the other nineteen hours of the day to manage the load of demand for energy the grid will experience during those times.

The message was originally reported by Electrek.

Yesterday, Teslarati reported that Tesla was offering up 50 percent off Supercharging rates in Texas during off-peak hours, likely to deal with the increase in energy usage.

Tesla has used this strategy in other instances when energy demand would be higher during certain times of the day. In California, Tesla advised owners to avoid charging during off-peak hours as a heatwave and wildfires ripped through portions of the state. California also had its peak hours adjusted in mid-April, as the automaker communicated with owners in the state that the new off-peak hours would be before 11 AM and after 9 PM.

