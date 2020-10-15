Tesla broadens Homelink access via mobile app

Tesla owners are reporting that the 2020.40 update has given them Homelink access via their vehicle’s mobile app, even if they do not have the Full Self-Driving suite or Enhanced Autopilot installed. The slight change highlights the EV automaker’s initiative in making frequent improvements to the overall Tesla experience.

Tesla owner r/high-qualityH2O broke the news about Homelink on the r/TeslaMotors subreddit. “Homelink is now available to use from the app under controls with the recent software update even if you do not have FSD,” wrote the redditor. Other Tesla owners reported the same observations on their non-FSD vehicles.

It seems that before Tesla rolled out the 2020.40 update, Homelink access, via the company’s mobile app, was only available to owners who purchased Full Self-Driving or Enhanced Autopilot.

This was mentioned on Twitter in April 2020, when the @StatsTeslaApp group asked the EV community about Homelink access through the Tesla App. Fellow owners chimed in confirmed that Full Self-Driving or Enhanced Autopilot is required to gain app-based Homelink access. Now, even Tesla owners with basic Autopilot can access Homelink through the mobile app.

Unlike with the Model S and Model X, Model 3 and Model Y owners have to purchase Tesla’s Automatic Garage Opener to fully utilize Homelink’s features. As noted on Tesla’s Support page, the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y’s Homelink Automatic Garage Opener need to be retrofitted into the vehicles, typically at a service center. Tesla’s Automatic Garage Opener is available for purchase in the company’s shop for $300.

Homelink in the @Tesla app is only for EAP and FSD currently, may change in time. — 🔋 TeslaOwnersofMA 🔋 (@TeslaOwnersofMA) April 30, 2020

During the Q2 2020 earnings call, an institutional investor asked the board about Tesla’s vision for monetizing its software. Elon Musk and CFO Zachary Kirkhorn hinted that the company has been experimenting with monetizing its software. They both mentioned the Tesla app and its potential in the future.

Making Homelink accessible through the mobile app for vehicles that are only equipped with standard Autopilot might be one way Tesla’s software could drive profit for the company. Model 3 and Model Y customers may be encouraged to purchase Tesla’s Automatic Garage Opener, after all, with Homelink’s more convenient access.

Elon Musk has hinted at Tesla’s creation of a ecosystem of products of sorts that would encourage customers to purchase home, automotive, and energy products from the company. Convenience features like Homelink access through the Tesla mobile app even without FSD or EAP help lay the groundwork for such an initiative.