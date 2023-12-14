New Volkswagen ID.7 gets five stars in Euro NCAP 

By

The new Volkswagen ID.7 joined its ID. Family siblings and received five stars in the Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Programme) safety test.

A 2023 VW ID.7 ‘Pro’ LHD hatchback was used for the Europe NCAP tests. It had a Kerb weight of 2,285 kg and is classified as a large family car.

The Euro NCAP safety tests are cut into four categories: Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Vulnerable Road Users, and Safety Assist. The new Volkswagen ID.7 scored 80% to 95% in the four categories.

Volkswagen ID.7 Highest Euro NCAP Score

The VW ID.7 scored the highest in the Adult Occupant category, with 38.3 points or 95%. It scored 14.8 points out of 16 in the frontal impact test, 15.9 out of 16 points in the lateral impact test, and 3.7 out of 4 points in the rear impact test. The ID.7 scored 4 out of 4 points in the rescue and extrication test.

“The ID.7 has an advanced eCall system which alerts the emergency services in the event of a crash. The car also has a system that applies the brakes after an impact to avoid secondary collisions. Volkswagen demonstrated that if the car entered water [the locked doors] could be opened within two minutes of [lost power]. That electric windows would remain functional long enough to allow occupants to escape,” noted Euro NCAP test comments.

Volkswagen ID.7 Lowest Euro NCAP Score

The VW ID.7 scored lowest in the Safety Assist category, with 14.5 points or 80%. In speed assistance, the ID.7 scored 2.6 out of 3 points. Meanwhile, in lane support and AEB car-to-car, the VW ID.7 scored 3 out of 3 points and 7.6 out of 9 points, respectively. The ID.7 scored lowest, earning 1.3 out of 3 points, in Occupant Status Monitoring.

“Overall, the autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system of the Volkswagen ID.7 performed well in tests of its reaction to other vehicles, including in the head-on test scenarios. A seatbelt reminder system is fitted as standard to the front and rear seats, and the driver monitoring system detects distraction and fatigue. The lane support system gently corrects the vehicle’s path if it is drifting out of lane and also intervenes in some more critical situations. The speed assistance system identifies the local speed limit, and the driver can choose to allow the limiter to be set automatically by the system,” commented the Euro NCAP testers.

Below are the Volkswagen ID.7’s full Euro NCAP test results.

